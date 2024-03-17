Steve Smith likely to open for NSW Blues in next Sheffield Shield season as home series against India looms

The New South Wales Blues have hinted at allowing starring batter Steve Smith to open the innings in the next Sheffield Shield season to prepare for the five-Test series against India. New South Wales coach Greg Shipperd asserted that the former Australian captain has the potential to succeed at any position.

Smith has struggled since being promoted to the opening spot in Test cricket. After eight innings, he averages only 28.5 with a solitary half-century to show for his efforts. The recent two-match Test series in New Zealand saw the 34-year-old manage only 51 runs, headlined by a best of 31 in the opening match in Wellington.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Shipperd stated that New South Wales Blues would coordinate with the Australian national team and try to find the best possible solution to help Smith settle as an opener.

"I’m sure that’s a conversation we’ll have. We’ll need to speak to Steve obviously, and cooperate with the Australian cricket team. There would be no issue with us finding the right solution for him, whatever that is at that time. I think over time he will do really well in that position. I guess there will be lots of conversations around whether that circumstance stays, but that’s for the Australian coach to talk about. He will make any position successful over a period of time, so I’ve got no concern about where he bats," he said.

Team India will visit Australia for a five-match Test series in November.

"No doubt there will be a debate" - Andrew McDonald expected questions around Steve Smith

Andrew McDonald. (Image Credits: Getty)

Australian head coach Andrew McDonald addressed the media after the Aussies' series victory in New Zealand, stating that there are bound to be questions about Steve Smith, but backed him to come up with solutions like he has every time.

McDonald was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au:

"No doubt everyone is still asking the question around Steve Smith. He is a great player and his ability to problem-solve is one of his great strengths. He's been challenged in these conditions. The surfaces have been new-ball wickets, and no doubt there will be a debate as to what his best position is. But he's up for the challenge, and I think any time that Steve Smith fails he sees it as a greater challenge."

Australia won't be playing any Test cricket until the series against India in late 2024.

