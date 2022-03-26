Australia batter Steve Smith to skip the white-ball matches against Pakistan

Australia's star batter Steve Smith has confirmed he will miss the upcoming white-ball matches against Pakistan, starting on Tuesday. The former Australian captain revealed the need to take a break to recuperate from his elbow issue, which resurfaced during the Test series.

Smith has been battling an elbow issue for a considerably long time; however, he has continued to fulfill his international commitments. Nevertheless, the 32-year old took the advice of the medical staff that it's best to take time to heal from it.

The New South Wales-born player conceded that it doesn't look like a significant issue; however, the long-term effects could be adverse. He stated, as quoted by Perth Now:

"It's disappointing to miss these matches against Pakistan but after chatting with the medical staff, I can see the need to take a break at this time. I do not regard this as a major issue but by staying on top of things now, we can ensure that it doesn't become something more significant further down the line."

Cricket Australia's Head of Sports Science and Sports Medicine, Alex Kountouris, felt Smith's injury history highlights the need to manage this issue proactively. For that reason, he believes a break would help.

"Steve has been experiencing some minor discomfort in his left elbow during the latter stages of the Test series in Pakistan. Given he had an injury with the same elbow last year, we felt it important to manage this proactively. Withdrawing him from the white ball matches means Steve will have the necessary time to rehabilitate his elbow to ensure his continuing availability and performance for Australia."

The 32-year old had a decent Test series with the bat, scoring three fifties, accumulating 226 runs at 56.50. In the second innings of the third Test in Lahore, he became the fastest player to reach 8000 runs in the format.

Mitchell Swepson to replace Steve Smith for the limited-overs leg

Mitchell Swepson against India. (Credits: Getty)

Chief Selector George Bailey confirmed leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson as Smith's replacement, stating that he offers additional options in the bowling department. The former Aussie captain elaborated:

"With the significant amount of cricket to come over the next 18 months, and the fact he has had an issue with the same elbow previously, it is appropriate for Steve to return home at the end of the Test series in Pakistan. We have decided to include Mitchell Swepson in the white ball squad because it will offer us additional options in the bowling department on surfaces that may well assist spinners."

Swepson made his Test debut in the second Test in Karachi and played in Lahore; however, he managed only two wickets. Nevertheless, he is a handy bowler in T20s. The three-match ODI series will precede the one-off T20I.

