Steve Smith picks Australian batters who could reach 10k Test runs during SL vs AUS 2025 1st Test 

Australian batter Steve Smith completed the historic 10,000-run milestone in Tests on Day 1 of the series opener against Sri Lanka in Galle on January 29. The 35-year-old was on 9,999 runs entering the contest but took only one ball to achieve the landmark.

Smith became the fourth Australian after Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, and Steve Waugh to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket, He also became the 15th batter overall to the milestone in the longest format.

When asked about other Aussie batters who could score 10,000 Test runs, Smith responded [quoted by Sydney Morning Herald]:

"It’s a good question. I think there’s a few people that can certainly tick it off. Marnus [Labuschagne] is about halfway there. Travis [Head] potentially. [Sam] Konstas is 19 and he could play for a long, long time potentially."

Konstas only recently made his Test debut in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and is just two Tests old. Meanwhile, Labuschagne has scored 4,366 runs in 56 Tests, while Head is on 3,678 runs in 55 red-ball outings.

Smith also was the fifth fastest to 10,000 runs, reaching the milestone in only 205 innings. He made the occasion extra special by taking off and scoring a brilliant 141 off 251 deliveries to put Australia in pole position in the opening Test against Sri Lanka.

The visitors just crossed the 600-run mark in their first innings at Tea on the second day.

"Far more difficult to bat on these surfaces with these Kookaburra balls than it was 10 years ago" - Steve Smith

Smith examines the Galle wicket ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka [Credit: Getty]

Despite predicting three Aussie batters to reach 10,000 Test runs, Steve Smith acknowledged the home surfaces being more challenging over the last three years than ever before.

With results being as important as ever, thanks to the introduction of the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2019, pitches around the world and in Australia have become more favorable to bowlers.

"100 per cent it’s far more difficult to bat on these surfaces with these Kookaburra balls than it was 10 years ago. There’s no doubt in my mind. The stats would suggest that all batting averages [in Australia] are coming down and bowling averages are coming down," said Smith.

He added:

"These wickets we’ve played on probably the last three years have been tough, particularly for top order players. You’ve got to have a lot of luck to score big runs to get 100 in a game and you need some luck."

Steve Smith boasts an incredible Test average of 56.33 with the number skyrocketing to almost 60 at home. Yet, even he has struggled for consistency at times since the turn of the decade, averaging only 45.09 in 43 Tests.

Coming to the ongoing Sri Lankan Test, Smith is back leading the Australian side in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins.

