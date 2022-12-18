Steve Smith’s cheeky observation on ‘2-day’ Australia-South Africa Test: “Wasn’t much fun for us batters out there”

Australia’s Steve Smith admitted that life was really tough for the batters in the first Test against South Africa in Brisbane. The Test ended inside two days on Sunday, December 18.

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first on a surface that had plenty of pace, bounce and movement. The hosts bundled out the Proteas for 152 and replied with 218.

South Africa were skittled out for 99 in their second innings, after which the Aussies chased down a target of 34, but not before losing four wickets.

Speaking to 7Cricket after an unexpected early finish, Smith confessed that the Gabba surface did not bring much joy to batters from either side. He commented:

“Wasn’t much fun for us batters out there to be honest. It was a very challenging wicket - lots of seam movement, very up and down. Fortunately, we are on the right end of it.”

Asked if this was the toughest pitch he had batted on, Smith acknowledged:

“I think so - in Australia anyway in terms of pace and bounce and seam and all that kind of stuff. It’s not too often you see a game over in two days - a Test match. Like I said, nice to be on the right end.”

7Cricket @7Cricket



Steve Smith debriefs on a wild Test with @mel_mclaughlin "Not much fun for us batters on that kind of wicket!"Steve Smith debriefs on a wild Test with @mel_mclaughlin #AUSvSA "Not much fun for us batters on that kind of wicket!"Steve Smith debriefs on a wild Test with @mel_mclaughlin #AUSvSA https://t.co/woMqrIZiCp

Pat Cummins led from the front for Australia in the second innings, claiming 5/42 in 12.4 overs as South Africa were bowled out one short of the 100-run mark.

“Anything in his areas, he went after” - Steve Smith hails Travis Head

On a pitch where batting proved to be a nightmare for most players, Australia’s Travis Head stood out, smashing a counter-attacking 92 off 96 in the first innings. He slammed 13 fours and a six, featuring in a 117-run stand with Smith (36). Praising Player of the Match Head, Smith said:

“He played beautifully last night. It was a nice partnership we were able to form there. He just took the game on really. It was that kind of wicket. If you just sat there and tried to defend, you are not going to last very long. Anything in his areas, he went after. I was trying to the same thing. Fortunately, we were able to get a few away.”

The former Australian captain also praised the South African pace attack, terming it a quality one. He elaborated:

“I haven’t seen much of (Marco) Jansen. I faced him in the first innings; he’s a good bowler. (Kagiso) Rabada has done it for years, (Lungi) Ngidi is a terrific bowler and (Anrich) Nortje has got some really good pace as well.”

ICC @ICC



Australia extend their lead at the top of the



Watch the rest of the It’s all over at The Gabba, inside two days!Australia extend their lead at the top of the #WTC23 standings with a six-wicket winWatch the rest of the #AUSvSA series LIVE on ICC.tv with a Full Tour Pass It’s all over at The Gabba, inside two days!Australia extend their lead at the top of the #WTC23 standings with a six-wicket win 📈Watch the rest of the #AUSvSA series LIVE on ICC.tv with a Full Tour Pass 📺 https://t.co/OmeITaMEDs

Sharing his thoughts on the second Test, he hoped for a better batting wicket. Smith said:

“Fingers crossed, the wicket is a little bit better in Melbourne. We’ll wait and see. It’s a big break now.”

The second Test of the Australia-South Africa series will begin at the MCG on Boxing Day.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test on Day 3. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest cricket news.

Poll : 0 votes