Steve Smith showcases special 100th Test jersey ahead of 3rd Ashes 2023 Test vs England

Australian batter Steve Smith is set to feature in his 100th Test match when Pat Cummins and Co. take on England in the third Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2023 series at Headingley from Thursday, July 6.

Smith will don a special jersey in the landmark match. The prolific batter took to his Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse of his 100th Test match jersey. Sharing a picture of the kit, he wrote:

"Special shirts for my 100th Test match tomorrow."

Screenshot of Steve Smith's Instagram story.

Notably, Steve Smith starred with the bat in the second Test of the Ashes 2023 at Lord's. He notched up his 32nd Test hundred, scoring 110 runs in the first innings. Australia secured a stunning 43-run victory by successfully defending a 371-run target to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

"It would be special for sure" - Steve Smith aspires to win the Ashes in his 100th Test

Ahead of his personal milestone, Steve Smith stated that he would be delighted if Australia managed to win the Ashes by securing a victory in the third Test.

The New South Wales cricketer mentioned that winning the Ashes in England is something that is on his bucket list. Smith was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald:

"It is something that has been on my bucket list, to win an Ashes series in England. What a way to top it off, if I could do it in my 100th game, it would be special for sure."

"I know the person I am, I know how I want to go about things," he added. "I am out here playing my game and for my country. Everyone can say what they like, it doesn’t bother me. I am comfortable in my own skin."

Smith is regarded as one of the modern-day greats by many. He has aggregated 9113 runs from 99 Tests at a fantastic average of 59.56.

Poll : 0 votes