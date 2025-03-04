Steve Smith unhappy as Ravindra Jadeja stops Marnus Labuschagne from taking a single in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

Australian captain Steve Smith was unhappy with Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal between the two sides on Tuesday, March 4. The incident also involved Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne.

On the second delivery of the 21st over, Smith pushed the ball towards Labuschagne, who was at the non-strikers end as Ravindra Jadeja moved in an attempt to stop the ball, sticking out his right foot.

However, the ball may have hit Labuschagne's bat and went away. Jadeja then held Labuschagne and continued to hold him, not allowing him to take a single. Steve Smith was visibly unhappy with Jadeja following the incident, as can be seen in the video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Smith ended up facing the rest of the deliveries for the entire over as it was a maiden in the end. Luckily for Jadeja, he got away with the incident as no action was taken against him.

Ravindra Jadeja gets the better of Marnus Labuschagne

Ravindra Jadeja returned to bowl the 23rd over and this time around, he got the prized wicket of Marnus Labuschagne as well. Labuschagne, batting on 29, was looking set before being dismissed eventually off 36 balls after hitting 2 fours and a six.

Jadeja trapped him plumb in front as he delivered the ball on a good length. It skid on after pitching as Labuschagne, who went on his back foot, completely missed it as the partnership was broken at a crucial juncture.

This was the fourth time where Ravindra Jadeja has gotten Marnus Labuschagne out in ODIs. The Australian has managed to score 120 runs against Jadeja from 180 deliveries at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 66.67, having played 90 dot balls, which comes up to 50%.

As a result of the wicket, Australia were reduced to 110/3, with Jadeja delivering a huge blow for the Men in Blue in the ongoing semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy between the two teams in Dubai.

