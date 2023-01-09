"Still deserve a place in India's T20I team" - Reetinder Sodhi on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Former all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi believes that senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be a part of India's T20I team.

Sodhi highlighted that it is important to have experienced players in the side along with youngsters. He claimed that while KL Rahul could struggle to make a comeback in the T20I team in the near future, both Sharma and Kohli should definitely be picked.

The 42-year-old opined that a few players might have to make way for some of the senior players, despite doing well in the recently concluded home T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Speaking to India News Sports on Sunday, January 8, he said:

"If India decide to go ahead with this new-look team, it means that you are overlooking the experienced players. The likes of Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Mavi, and Umran Malik are definitely the future. However, I believe that many senior players still deserve a place in India's T20I team.

"Selectors might not pick KL Rahul at the moment, but Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be considered. To form a strong team, a combination of experience and youth is required. It is quite possible that some of the players who did well against Sri Lanka may not find a place in the next series. You have to wait for your chances."

Notably, the Hardik Pandya-led Indian side completed a stunning 2-1 T20I series win over Sri Lanka. The two nations will now compete in a three-match ODI series, beginning on Tuesday, January 10.

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma is set to return to lead the Men in Blue for the 50-over matches. Senior batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have also been included in the squad.

"They still have a lot to offer" - Reetinder Sodhi wants selectors to pick Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for India's next T20I series

Reetinder Singh Sodhi also stated that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be picked for India's forthcoming three-match home T20I series against New Zealand.

He mentioned that the two veteran batters have a lot of time left in their careers. Sodhi suggested that Sharma and Kohli could very well make it to the team's squad for next year's T20 World Cup.

Sodhi added:

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could still be a part of India's T20 team. 2024 is not that far ahead. They still have a lot to offer, even if we talk about the age barrier. The form could be a factor, but you will have a better idea about that once they play some matches. For the time being, I believe both of these players should be there for the upcoming T20I series."

After the completion of the ODI series against Sri Lanka, India will compete against New Zealand in three ODIs and as many T20Is later this month.

