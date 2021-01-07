"Still feel like I'm a long way off the cricketer I want to be" - Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson has taken international cricket by storm over the past year. However, the seamer feels he is a long way off from the cricketer he wants to be. Jamieson said he wants to improve himself further and play for New Zealand for the next 9-10 years.

Kyle Jamieson has picked up 27 wickets in his last four Tests at an average of 12.25, helping New Zealand clean sweep the West Indies and Pakistan. The 26-year-old took 11 wickets in Christchurch against Pakistan recently, as the Kiwis won by an innings and 176 runs.

Speaking in a press conference, Kyle Jamieson feels he still has a long way to go after a bright start in international cricket.

"I still think there's quite a bit [of improvement that can be done]. I still feel like I'm a long way off the cricketer I want to be. Hopefully, I've got another nine-ten years in this group and if that happens there could be a wee bit more to come." said Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson also talked about how the last few months has made him a better bowler as he got a lot of time to work on his skills.

"It's not often you have six months where you can dedicate yourself to the game, and there's some strength and conditioning stuff which was really helpful, when you get such a big block of time to be able to work on your batting, bowling and strength and conditioning, it sort of comes out in ways like this." added Kyle Jamieson.

Outrageously good bowling by Kyle Jamieson and he has 10-fa!



Tune in live #NZvPAK #InsideEdge ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/8vOZN2IFpo — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) January 6, 2021

Jamieson has not only troubled the batsmen with the excessive bounce he generates because of his height, but the fast bowler has also shown that he can hit the right lengths and pitch the ball up. His ability to move the ball both ways has made him a difficult proposition for the batsmen.

Kyle Jamieson praises New Zealand's high-performance training

Kyle Jamieson celebrates taking a wicket against Pakistan.

Advertisement

New Zealand currently boast an incredible pace battery as they have the likes of Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry, besides the tried and tested pair of Tim Southee and Trent Boult. Jacob Duffy is another upcoming fast bowler who impressed this summer after taking four wickets in a T20I game against Pakistan.

Kyle Jamieson revealed how he benefitted from New Zealand's high-performance training squad, which has played a significant role in developing some top talents.

"I went to the Under-19 programme, pretty much out of high school, so had about a year-and-a-half there. And winter training squads and those sort of stuff for about four-five years. The time and effort they've put into my game has certainly helped me where I am now. Without that, I'm definitely not sitting here, having experienced the things that I've, and I think our High-Performance structure is probably one of the better in the world with not the same sort of money and resources that other countries have," added Jamieson.

There is no doubt that Jamieson would improve further and gain more experience as he has played just six Tests. If the seamer can keep himself fit, New Zealand will certainly have a top prospect, who can become a world-beater in some time, on their hands.