"Still remember it like it was yesterday" - Jasprit Bumrah reminisces his first Test hat-trick

On this day in 2019, star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah became only the third Indian to claim a Test hat-trick. He achieved the feat against the West Indies in Kingston.

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was the first Indian to achieve the feat in 2001 against Australia, followed by left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan, who accomplished it against Pakistan in 2003.

Reminiscing about the special moment, Bumrah tweeted saying that he vividly remembers the days and it feels like yesterday. The right-arm pacer wrote:

"My first Test hat-trick was on this day a few years ago. I still remember it like it was yesterday and I cannot wait to get back at it!"

India posted 416 in the first innings on the back of Hanuma Vihari's maiden Test century.

Bumrah wrecked havoc with the new ball in the second Test. He dismissed John Campbell to draw first blood before returning in the next over to claim his hat-trick.

The right-arm pacer dismissed Darren Bravo in the second ball of the over before trapping Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase LBW in the next two deliveries. The umpire turned down Chase's LBW appeal but skipper Virat Kohli decided to take the review. Replays showed the ball was clearly hitting the stumps and the ace pacer got a well-deserved hat-trick.

West Indies were bowled out for 117 and 210 in the first and second innings, respectively, as India secured a massive win by 257 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah in line to be fit for Australia or South Africa series: Reports

Bumrah, who is currently out of action with a lower back stress fracture, is likely to be available for selection for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia, which gets underway on September 20. If he at all misses the Aussie series, he will be fit for the white-ball series against South Africa, starting September 28.

The right-arm pacer, who is currently nursing his injury at the National Cricket Academy, has made rapid progress and is in line to return to action ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

On Wednesday, Insidesport quoted a BCCI official saying as:

“He has made good progress on his recovery. We are in constant touch with the physios. Nitin (Patel) is keeping a regular tab while he is away from NCA. We are hopeful that he will be coming back in Australia or South Africa series and definitely for T20 World Cup. But it’s still too early to say."

Bumrah was last seen in action in the series against England across all formats in July. He picked up 15 wickets in four matches across three formats, including 6/19 in an ODI game.

