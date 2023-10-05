"Still stuck in IPL mode" - Fans react to Devon Conway's blazing 152*-run knock in ENG vs NZ 2023 World Cup fixture

New Zealand opener Devon Conway delivered a stupendous batting performance in the team's World Cup 2023 opening fixture against England. He helped his side win by nine wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 5.

Chasing a tricky 283-run target, the Blackcaps were in trouble after opening batter Will Young departed for a golden duck. Conway, however, helped New Zealand power their way back into the contest. He stitched together an unbeaten 273-run partnership for the second wicket with Rachin Ravindra, the highest-ever for the team in World Cup history.

Conway remained not out after scoring 152 off 121 deliveries, helping his team clinch victory in the inaugural match of the ICC event. Several fans took to social media, lauding the southpaw for his batting exploits against the defending champions.

It is worth mentioning that Devon Conway became the first player to score over 150 runs in a successful run chase in men's World Cups.

Walking to bat at No. 3, Rachin Ravindra also notched up a fine century. He remained unbeaten at 123 off 96 balls as New Zealand completed a clinical nine-wicket victory.

Conway's stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has given him great exposure to Indian conditions. He was the leading run-getter for the team in their title-winning IPL 2023 campaign. He also shone with the bat in the final against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, scoring 47 off just 25 balls.

"Special to finish it off with him" - Rachin Ravindra on his bond with Devon Conway

Rachin Ravindra was adjudged the Player of the Match against England for his quick-fire ton. At the post-match presentation, the talented youngster said that it was a special feeling to finish the game alongside Devon Conway.

He suggested that the two are very close and share a wonderful bond. Ravindra mentioned that a few years ago, everyone on the team was confident of Devon Conway achieving great things.

Ravindra said:

"Great to have a great day. Boys bowled and fielded well to restrict them to 280. Luckily, I had Devon out there to show me how to do it. (I am) Very very close with Devon. Special to finish it off with him. 4-5 years ago, we all knew Devon would become the player he is. Above all he's a great guy."

New Zealand will next be seen in action on Monday, October 9, when they take on the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.