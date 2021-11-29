"Stop hiding in the grass" - Ian Smith calls out New Zealand's over-reliance on pace at home

Former New Zealand cricketer and broadcaster Ian Smith has come down hard at the team’s setup in home conditions. Smith has asked the Kiwis to focus more on developing spin talent rather than “hiding in the grass” at home. He reckons the over-reliance on pace and movement is costing New Zealand when they travel to the sub-continent.

Kiwi tweakers Ajaz Patel, William Somerville and Rachin Raveendra sent down 102 overs during the first Test against India in Kanpur. Patel alone was rewarded among the trio for his efforts, picking up three wickets across two innings. The Indian spinners, on the other hand, have shared 10 out of 11 Kiwi wickets to fall so far.

Ian Smith warned New Zealand that if they manage to survive the final day and save the Test, it will only momentarily hide the cracks in their armor.

“Surviving today is temporarily sealing the cracks. We have to get more revolutions on the ball and stop hiding in the grass. It's so lopsided in their favor it's not funny. Just as it is for the quicks when we host teams here. Unfortunately, though for us, that is now coming to our detriment in the subcontinent, and we'll always do so unless we learn to play it better,” Ian Smith said on Mornings with Ian Smith on SENZ.

He complimented Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson for their effort with the ball that has kept New Zealand in the game, though they have an uphill task on Day 5.

“It's a hell of a compliment to Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson that we're actually still playing this Test match. Our three spinners bowled 102 overs. For India, 10 out of the 11 scalps they've got so far are to spin.”

Tim Southee picked up eight wickets in the match, including a five-fer in the first innings. Meanwhile, his new-ball partner Jamieson picked up three wickets apiece in either innings.

"We need to shift ours a little bit more in that direction" - Ian Smith urges New Zealand

Tim Southee was the standout among New Zealand bowlers in the Kanpur Test.

Ian Smith pointed out that the victory in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, though came as an elation, defined New Zealand’s approach towards spin. New Zealand had used an all-seam attack in the WTC final against India at Lord’s in which they emerged victorious.

“The greatest of the tweakers, Shane Warne, marveled at our success in winning the World Test Championship final but without having [or] using a spinner. He did say it was somewhat disappointing and a poor reflection. He's a tad bias to spin, we know that, but we need to shift ours a little bit more in that direction,” Ian Smith said.

Smith went on to opine that the batters will learn to play spin better only when there are quality spinners within the side.

“We have to learn to bowl it better, and when we do, we'll learn how to play it better. It might be time to invest in some full-time overseas coaching or maybe discover a Devon Conway type who can turn it square.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The New Zealand batters have a tall order on the final day of the Kanpur Test. They need to survive the whole day against the Indian spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel with 280 more runs to get. The Kiwis, however, have nine wickets in hand.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Can New Zealand batters survive the last day of the Kanpur Test? Yes No 0 votes so far