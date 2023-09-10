"Strange state of affairs in Indian cricket" - Twitter reacts as Shreyas Iyer is ruled out of IND vs PAK contest due to back spasm 

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has sustained yet another injury blow in the form of a back spasm. As a result, he has been replaced by KL Rahul in the playing XI for the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage contest against Pakistan. The right-handed batter had only returned to the squad following a back injury, and had played in both of India's group-stage encounters of the competition.

The Men in Blue were already battling a middle-order conundrum with the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, and Rahul all being apparently available for the contest. However, the recent injury setback has facilitated Rahul's comeback into the playing XI, but it remains to be seen how long the injured batter will be unavailable for.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed the 'forced change' during the toss at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

"There will be a challenge upfront, but the way we guys batted last time around gives us confidence. Every game is important for us, but one thing at a time to focus on. Two changes - Bumrah is back and one forced change, Shreyas Iyer just got a back spasm so KL Rahul comes in for him," he said.

Pakistan have won the toss and have elected to bowl first. The Men in Green had announced their playing XI prior to the contest once again.

Fans did not mince their words after yet another setback to an Indian player, leading to yet another change in the playing XI. Some fans even questioned the authenticity of the injury.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Shreyas Iyer had scored 14 runs off nine balls in the group stage clash against Pakistan

Shreyas Iyer had to walk into bat following the dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the group-stage encounter against Pakistan. Playing his first competitive fixture in months, the right-handed batter had got off to a positive start, hitting a couple of boundaries before a short delivery by Haris Rauf ended his stay at the crease.

The upcoming clash against Pakistan marks the first contest of the Super Four stage for India. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in quick succession, and the team management will be hoping that the injury to Iyer is not a serious one.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have taken the crease in Colombo, where rain has not made a presence so far.

