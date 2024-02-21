"Strong candidate to win the T20I World Cup" - Fans erupt as Tim David smashes 31* off 10 balls in winning cause in AUS vs NZ 1st T20I

Tim David starred with the bat for Australia in their first T20I against New Zealand at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday, February 21. The explosive batter scored an unbeaten 31 runs off 10 balls, hitting three sixes and two boundaries to guide his team past the finish line.

With the visitors needing 12 runs off the last three deliveries to chase down the 216-run target, David scored a six, a double, and a four against Tim Southee to take his side home.

David had earlier played quickfire knocks of 37*(17), 31*(14) and 41*(19) against the West Indies, with Australia winning the three-match T20I series 3-0.

The 27-year-old has developed into a consistent finisher on the back of his recent performances. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Tim David for his match-winning cameo. One user wrote:

"Tim David done (did) it for Australia. Strong candidate to win the T20I World Cup."

Tim David’s cameo helps Australia beat New Zealand by 6 wickets in T20I series opener

A clinical batting performance helped Australia beat New Zealand by six wickets in the T20I series opener. Chasing 216, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh led from the front, scoring 72 runs off 44 balls, including seven sixes and two boundaries.

David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, and Josh Inglis also chipped in with scores of 32 (20), 25 (11), 24 (15), and run-a-ball 20, respectively.

Mitchell Santner starred with the ball for the BlackCaps, bagging two wickets, while Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets each.

Batting first, New Zealand put up 215/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway delivered with the bat by scoring half-centuries each. Ravindra scored 68 off 35 in an innings laced with six maximums and two boundaries. Meanwhile, Conway slammed 63 off 46, with the help of two sixes and five boundaries.

Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, and Mark Chapman contributed 32 (17), 19*(10), and 18*(13), respectively.

Captain Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc shared one wicket apiece for Australia.

The two teams will next lock horns in the three-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on February 23.

