"It's frustrating for him" - Stuart Broad on Jofra Archer's elbow injury

England pacer Stuart Broad believes his teammate Jofra Archer's persistent elbow injury is frustrating but is looking forward to having the Barbados-born back in the side soon. Jofra Archer was earlier ruled out of the two-match Test series at home against New Zealand.

Archer made his return to the field earlier this week in the first-class game between Sussex and Kent. He bowled 13 overs in the first innings but was only able to bowl five in the second and didn't bowl at all over the last two days.

Speaking about Jofra Archer's injury and the upcoming prospects, Stuart Broad said:

"He's obviously frustrated with the elbow," Broad told Sky Sports News on Monday. "It's quite a longstanding issue now, and it keeps raising its ugly head at times he doesn't want it to.

"It's frustrating for him, feeling like he wants to get back into some competitive cricket but his elbow is just not letting him. He is down and disappointed at the moment, but he is also realistic in knowing that there is some huge cricket to come, with a T20 World Cup in October and then the Ashes series. He wants to get right for that," said Broad.

Jofra Archer is in great hands with the ECB medical staff: Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad was full of praise for Jofra Archer and noted the Rajasthan Royals star has got every attribute one would want as a fast bowler.

"He is such a wonderful bowler; he has got every attribute you'd want as a fast bowler, it's just that there's this issue with his elbow," he said.

Stuart Broad also mentioned that Jofra Archer is in safe hands with the ECB medical team and hopes they will provide the pacer with the best possible treatment.

"It is going to take a little bit of time but he's in great hands with the ECB medical staff. They'll take their time to make the right decision on him because he's such an important player for us," Broad said as quoted by Sky Sports.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) earlier informed that Jofra Archer would see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action.