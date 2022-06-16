"It was never really a case of 'if we lose one, we might shut up the shop'" - Stuart Broad lauds Brendon McCullum's impact

Seasoned England seamer Stuart Broad hailed head coach Brendon McCullum for inspiring their transformation of Test fortunes since taking charge. Broad said that the veteran generates positivity and never believes in taking a backstep.

McCullum, who replaced Chris Silverwood in the role ahead of England's home summer, took over when the Test team was at its lowest ebb. However, the 40-year-old has garnered widespread praise for England's fearless approach in their Test series victory over New Zealand.

Broad, who has taken nine wickets in the first two Tests against New Zealand, admitted that McCullum's energy created an impact straightaway. He recalled how the coach didn't urge to take a step back even after England lost four quick wickets on day five of the second Test and still wanted them to go for the win.

"There's no doubt that Baz has had an impact already. It does feel really fresh and exciting in the changing room. It's a very positive language. It's very forward-thinking, all about how to move this game forward. This is no dig but at tea, when we were four down with the game in the balance slightly, I've certainly been in changing rooms in the past where that would be shut up shop time. It was never really a case of 'if we lose one, we might shut up shop'", he said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

England's method of successfully chasing 299 on day five of the second Test in Nottingham involved plenty of carnage. Jonny Bairstow, who earned the player of the match award, thrashed 136 off 92 deliveries and put on 179 off 121 balls with Ben Stokes. The hosts needed only 50 overs to chase them out of the available 72.

"He looks like a guy who has a cricket brain that is working all the time" - Stuart Broad

Brendon McCullum has a four-year contract with England. (Image Credits: Getty)

Broad also revealed how McCullum talks to players about enjoying playing Test cricket and how to get better. The 35-year old observed how the Kiwi consistently looks to change the game by tweaking the small things.

"I don't think he's spoken particularly deeply, his whole mantra is about enjoyment and fun. The energy is: How good's Test cricket? How good's this ground? What can we get out of today? He looks like a guy who has a cricket brain that is working all the time, he's thinking how we can change the game. It's not just praising guys who get a hundred, it's tiny little things, bits of fielding, momentum changes in the game. He will bring attention to that."

With England taking an unassailable 2-0 lead, the third Test in Leeds will be a dead rubber. However, the tourists would want to finish the tour on a high.

