Stuart Broad picks combined India-England playing 11 of 2025 series; includes Washington Sundar over Ravindra Jadeja

Legendary pacer Stuart Broad picked his combined India-England playing 11 (via 'For The Love Of Cricket' podcast) from the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The series ended in a 2-2 draw after India won the fifth and final Test at The Oval by six runs.

Ad

For his openers, Broad picked the Indian duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. Jaiswal scored 411 runs at an average of 41.10 with two hundreds and as many fifties. Rahul made 532 runs at an average of 53.20, also with two tons and as many half-centuries.

At numbers three, four, and five for the middle order, he went with the English trio of Ollie Pope, Joe Root, and Harry Brook. Pope made 306 runs with a hundred, and Brook made 481 runs with two tons and as many fifties. Root was England's leading run-scorer with 537 runs and three hundreds.

Ad

Trending

Stuart Broad wrapped up the batting with two all-rounders and a wicket-keeper. He picked England captain Ben Stokes and India's Washington Sundar. Broad went with Sundar over Ravindra Jadeja for all-round impact. While Jadeja was brilliant with the bat, Sundar proved more effective with the ball as well.

Finally, the England legend went with Jofra Archer, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah as his three pacers. Siraj was the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps while Bumrah picked up 14 from the three Tests he played.

Ad

Ad

Stuart Broad's combined India-England playing 11 from 2025 series: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Jofra Archer, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

"He just looks like someone who thrives off responsibility" - Stuart Broad praises Mohammed Siraj's display in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Stuart Broad lauded Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj for the responsibility he took and delivered in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah played only three of the five Tests to manage his workload. He missed the crucial fifth and final Test at The Oval.

Ad

Broad reckoned that Siraj thrives off responsibility and grows as a leader of the attack in Bumrah's absence.

"He just looks like someone who thrives off the responsibility. He looks someone who wants the ball. I'm not saying he has less motivation when Bumrah's playing but I think he likes that added responsibility. He is someone who looks to grow a little bit when Bumrah's not there. He grows when he's leading the attack. It's a great strength to have," he said on 'For The Love Of Cricket' podcast. (22:28)

Siraj returned match figures of 9/190 at The Oval and played a massive role in India's triumph. This included a five-wicket haul in the second innings during England's chase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news