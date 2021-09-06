"Stump Tod…Bumrah is a beast" - Twitter roars in applause after Jasprit Bumrah's twin strikes in the second session on Day 5 at The Oval

Jasprit Bumrah put on an exhibition of high-class reverse swing bowling in the second session on the last day to bring India back into the game.

England looked in control at lunch as they lost only two wickets in the first session and still had Joe Root and Haseeb Hameed at the crease.

Bumrah opened the bowling after the lunch break and breathed fire during his incisive six-over spell. His figures in that deadly spell read 6-3-6-2. Bumrah removed Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow by cleaning them up some stunning deliveries.

Courtesy of these wickets, India's chances of winning have increased by multiple folds. Team India still need to pick up three more wickets to emerge victorious in the game.

Cricket fans were ecstatic to witness Jasprit Bumrah's blazing spell and took to Twitter to heap praise on the Indian pacer. They also applauded Bumrah for becoming the fastest Indian pacer to reach 100 wickets in Test cricket.

Here are some of the best reactions:

India's winning doors has opened with Bumrah's 100th Wicket #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/iWPSlhBjfa — Psycho Prom™ (@24CaratsVirgin) September 6, 2021

This really is incredible bowling by @Jaspritbumrah93 !! Test cricket bowling at its best … India about to go 2-1 up … #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 6, 2021

Stump Tod… Bumrah is a beast.

Kya spell hai… Terrific



pic.twitter.com/vIYDXDPE8B — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 6, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah's spell reads like a tennis score: 6-3-6-2. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) September 6, 2021

Take a bow @Jaspritbumrah93 ! That spell of 6.3.6.2 was outstanding and the spell of the summer so far. A class above any other fast bowler in this test match on a flat wicket ! Outstanding @SkyCricket 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 6, 2021

He is doing it without the clouds, swing or any assistance from the pitch unlike Clouderson — bull king 🦍 🐺 (@DalAndDeadlift) September 6, 2021

Incredible spell from Jasprit Bumrah. Had everything you could possibly want. A joy to watch unless you are an English fan. Feels like just yesterday he made his debut and now he has 101 test match wickets on the board. Fastest Indian seamer to the mark. #Special #ENGvIND https://t.co/nLTHsQlrwV — Frances Mackay (@FrankieMac71) September 6, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah is such a special talent! For me he is the most important player accross all the formats in the Indian Cricket Team. 🇮🇳 #INDvENG #bumrah — Manu Shukla (@manushukla_1010) September 6, 2021

Wow !! Of the best sight



Name : Jasprit Bumrah pic.twitter.com/I3LR4c5e5Z — Sharique (@Jerseyno93_) September 6, 2021

One of the best spells with an old ball on a flat pitch. A wonderful display of reverse swing bowling by Jasprit Bumrah. Masterclass!! 🙌🏻#ENGvIND #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/gwHuVGFlSJ — Fagun (@fagun07) September 6, 2021

"When I heard what was said, I got really riled up" - Bumrah about what fired him up during the final day of the Lord's Test

During a recent interview with Dinesh Karthik on Sky Sports, Jasprit Bumrah opened up about the incident that fired him up on the final day of the Lord's Test.

Bumrah played a crucial role with both bat and ball that day as India clinched a famous victory by bowling out England within two sessions.

When Karthik asked about the incident, Jasprit Bumrah replied:

"I don't want to go into the details. But when we play the sport, it's never our intention to really hurt the batsman or try to aim to hit the batsman. It was a tactic to get the lower order out because when we go to Australia or South Africa, this is what happens.

"That's what was to it. But as soon as the day got over, some words were exchanged which were not really pleasant so we were not happy about it. "

Bumrah added:

"I did not hear at that time because I was really tired (chuckles) but all my teammates heard and usually I am a person who doesn't go looking for a fight or get riled up when needled. But when I heard what was said, I got really riled up."

The LORD striketh gold! 💥

Shardul bowls one in the corridor outside off and Root chops it on! 🇮🇳



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Shardul #Root pic.twitter.com/m4PoFlEhWI — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) September 6, 2021

Coming back to The Oval Test, Shardul Thakur has dismissed Joe Root to give India a clear upper hand in the Test moving forward.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar