"Stupid, stupid, stupid" - Fans react as Yashasvi Jaiswal falls for a duck on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to deliver with the bat on Day 4 of the third Test against England at Lord's on Sunday, July 13. The left-handed batter was caught behind by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith for a seven-ball duck by Jofra Archer in a modest 193 chase. This was his second failure in the match after being dismissed for 13 by the same bowler in the first innings.
Jaiswal has failed to deliver for India in the second innings of the Test series against England, returning with scores of 4, 28, and 0 (today) in the first three games. The left-hander, though, scored 101 and 87 in the first innings of the first two Tests at Headingley and Edgbaston, respectively.
Fans on X slammed Yashasvi Jaiswal for his poor shot selection in the run chase. One user shared a meme that read:
"Stupid, stupid, stupid."
Another user wrote:
"Someone needs to teach Jaiswal about maturity. There is no need to go aggressive at this stage. Need to value his wicket and give momentum to India."
A third user commented:
"Man Jaiswal needs to mature. He is playing for a long time now."
Here are a few more reactions:
KL Rahul and Karun Nair steady India after Yashasvi Jaiswal falls early in a 193-run chase against England in the 3rd Test
First innings centurion KL Rahul and Karun Nair steadied India's innings after Jofra Archer removed Yashasvi Jaiswal early in the run chase on Day 4 of the third Test.
At the time of writing, India were 40/1, with Rahul (24) and Nair (14) at the crease.
Earlier in the day, England were bundled out for 192. Washington Sundar emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, returning with figures of 4/22, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj bagged two wickets apiece.
The tourists would be looking for back-to-back wins at Lord's, having registered a 151-run victory at the venue during the 2021 tour.
Meanwhile, the Shubman Gill-led side won the second Test against the hosts by 336 runs. With their massive victory, they fought back and leveled the ongoing five-match series at 1-1.
