“Suddenly KL Rahul is keeping like Dhoni” – Fans react as Rahul stars as wicketkeeper in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 tie

KL Rahul starred behind the stumps during the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 tie at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12. The wicketkeeper looked phenomenal with his sharp reflexes, inflicting two catch-outs, and a quick stumping, leaving everyone in awe.

Rahul first completed a diving catch off Jasprit Bumrah, who provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka 6 (7). The 31-year-old then stumped out the in-form Sri Lanka batter Sadeera Samarawickarama for 17 (31) off Kuldeep Yadav. He also dismissed Charith Asalanka with another catch behind the stumps.

Earlier, Rahul scored 39 runs off 44 balls, including two boundaries to continue his sublime form with the bat after his 111* off 106 against Pakistan in his comeback game after a lengthy injury layoff. The right-handed batter will now look to continue exploits with the bat ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) were delighted to witness KL Rahul’s wicketkeeping and compared him to former India captain MS Dhoni, an all-time wicketkeeping legend. One user wrote:

"KLR is giving MSD vibes. The way he is keeping, the way he is interacting with bowlers which length to bowl. KLR redemption."

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul put India in driving seat

Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul helped India stay on top of Sri Lanka despite scoring just 213 in 49.1 overs. Apart from Rahul’s catches, Jasprit Bumrah provided two quick wickets, dismissing opener Pathum Nissanka and wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis, while Yadav saw the back of Asalanka and Samarawickarama.

At the time of writing, Sri Lanka were 133/6 after 31 overs with Dhananjay de Silva and Dunith Wellalage at the crease.

Batting first, India were bundled out for 213 in 49.1 overs. Captain Rohit Sharma top-scored 53 off 48 balls, including two sixes and seven boundaries. Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel also chipped in with scores of 33 (61) and 26 (36), respectively.

Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka spun a web for India batters. The duo finished with career-best figures of 5/40 and 4/18, respectively.

Follow the IND vs SL live score updates on Sportskeeda.