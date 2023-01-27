"Sundar in powerplays in something else" - Fans react to Washington Sundar's excellent spell for India and his stunning catch

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar doesn't always complete his spell of four overs in T20Is, but when he does, it means that he has done really well with the ball. That's exactly what happened as the off-spinner picked up figures of 2/22 in his four overs in India's first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi.

Captain Hardik Pandya introduced Sundar early into the powerplay on sensing that finger-spinners might find it difficult to bowl later due to the dew. The move worked as he picked up two wickets in an over to push the Kiwis on the backfoot.

Fans on Twitter hailed Washington Sundar for his fantastic bowling and also for his stunning one-handed grab to send back Mark Chapman.

Here are some of the reactions:

IPL 2022 @iplthebest Outstanding bowling by Washi. Three into the deck square turning deliveries, followed by one slightly flighted one. Chapman on the backfoot had no idea what to do. Outstanding bowling by Washi. Three into the deck square turning deliveries, followed by one slightly flighted one. Chapman on the backfoot had no idea what to do.

Srinivas R @srini_r_twit Washi ipersonating Ashwin with that 1st ball to Chapman. Washi ipersonating Ashwin with that 1st ball to Chapman.

Devangi Joshi @Devangi_J Great bowling Washi Great bowling Washi 🔥🔥

crickaddict45 @crickaddict45



But ye chapman ne sundar ko muralitharan bana diya tha Sundar in powerplays is something elseBut ye chapman ne sundar ko muralitharan bana diya tha Sundar in powerplays is something else 🔥🔥But ye chapman ne sundar ko muralitharan bana diya tha 😂

Prasen Moudgal @Prasen_m4299



What a catch to seal it as well! 🏽



#IndvsNZ 4 of the best balls bowled so far this year, Washi Sundar gifted for a surreal run of playWhat a catch to seal it as well! 4 of the best balls bowled so far this year, Washi Sundar gifted for a surreal run of play ⚡What a catch to seal it as well! 👌🏽#IndvsNZ

Jaammii..🥁 @Jaammiing Sundar fielding detractors in shambles, the guy is class compared to how Indian spinners usually field. Sundar fielding detractors in shambles, the guy is class compared to how Indian spinners usually field.

New Zealand just about reach par score against India in Ranchi

Hardik had no hesitation in bowling first after winning the toss as he realized it would only get tougher to bowl later with the dew setting in. New Zealand did get off to a rollicking start, thanks to Finn Allen.

However, Sundar's double blow pushed them on the backfoot as he dismissed the dangerous Allen, beating him in the flight. He set up Chapman beautifully in the same over and took a brilliant return catch to make it two scalps in the same over.

Devon Conway's half-century helped the Kiwis maintain some sort of momentum in their innings. It was then Daryl Mitchell who gave them the perfect finish by smashing 27 runs in Arshdeep Singh's last over.

With dew likely to play a huge role, India will fancy their chances of chasing down 177 with the batting line-up that they have.

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

