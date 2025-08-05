Sunil Gavaskar engages broadcast crew with patriotic song after India’s win in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Aug 05, 2025 10:59 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Sunil Gavaskar scored 10,122 Test runs for India (Source: Getty)

India’s batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was visibly elated as he broke into the patriotic song ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’, engaging the broadcast crew around him in a heartfelt celebration. The moment came after Shubman Gill’s side clinched a thrilling six-run victory in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England at the Kennington Oval in London.

With just 35 runs to defend and four wickets to take on the final day, India delivered a spirited bowling performance, bundling out England for 367 in their pursuit of 374. The nail-biting finish secured a dramatic six-run win and helped India level the series 2-2.

To celebrate the historic triumph, Sony Sports shared a video capturing Gavaskar singing ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’ while drawing in Cheteshwar Pujara and the rest of the broadcast crew into the joyous atmosphere.

Watch the video here:

Speedster Mohammed Siraj was awarded Player of the Match for his outstanding performance, picking up nine wickets in the game, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings. He also emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the series, finishing with 23 scalps to his name.

“You can say the future is very good” - Sunil Gavaskar on India’s resilient series finish

India sealed a thrilling victory in the final Test against England, resulting in a 2-2 series draw. Reflecting on the hard-fought tour, former opener Sunil Gavaskar shared his insights during a conversation with India Today. He said:

“It is never easy to win overseas. You can win comfortably at home. But overseas, even with a drawn series, you can say the future is very good. If Rahul is still around for another half dozen years, along with Jaiswal, as openers and with the promising Sai Sudharsan at 3, and the captain Gill at 4, it is a very good batting lineup.”
“And then the bowling as well, Siraj has got at least another five years ahead of him and Prasidh Krishna also took wickets. The more he plays with Siraj, he will bowl in a way where he does not give away those boundaries. He has also gotten better and better as the series has gone on,” he added.

This also marked India’s first Test series without veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both retired from the format, as well as Ravichandran Ashwin, who has stepped away from international cricket.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
