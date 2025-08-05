Sunil Gavaskar engages broadcast crew with patriotic song after India’s win in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

India’s batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was visibly elated as he broke into the patriotic song ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’, engaging the broadcast crew around him in a heartfelt celebration. The moment came after Shubman Gill’s side clinched a thrilling six-run victory in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England at the Kennington Oval in London.With just 35 runs to defend and four wickets to take on the final day, India delivered a spirited bowling performance, bundling out England for 367 in their pursuit of 374. The nail-biting finish secured a dramatic six-run win and helped India level the series 2-2.To celebrate the historic triumph, Sony Sports shared a video capturing Gavaskar singing ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’ while drawing in Cheteshwar Pujara and the rest of the broadcast crew into the joyous atmosphere.Watch the video here:Speedster Mohammed Siraj was awarded Player of the Match for his outstanding performance, picking up nine wickets in the game, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings. He also emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the series, finishing with 23 scalps to his name.“You can say the future is very good” - Sunil Gavaskar on India’s resilient series finishIndia sealed a thrilling victory in the final Test against England, resulting in a 2-2 series draw. Reflecting on the hard-fought tour, former opener Sunil Gavaskar shared his insights during a conversation with India Today. He said:“It is never easy to win overseas. You can win comfortably at home. But overseas, even with a drawn series, you can say the future is very good. If Rahul is still around for another half dozen years, along with Jaiswal, as openers and with the promising Sai Sudharsan at 3, and the captain Gill at 4, it is a very good batting lineup.”“And then the bowling as well, Siraj has got at least another five years ahead of him and Prasidh Krishna also took wickets. The more he plays with Siraj, he will bowl in a way where he does not give away those boundaries. He has also gotten better and better as the series has gone on,” he added.This also marked India’s first Test series without veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both retired from the format, as well as Ravichandran Ashwin, who has stepped away from international cricket.