Sunil Gavaskar explains why Team India picked Kuldeep Yadav and not Yuzvendra Chahal for 2023 Asia Cup

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has explained why the selectors picked only Kuldeep Yadav and not Yuzvendra Chahal for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup. The tournament is scheduled to be played from August 30 to September 17.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said that Yadav, as a left-arm wrist spinner, adds variety to the team besides his ability to contribute with the bat.

The former ODI World Cup champion talked about the necessity of a balanced XI for India in the tournament.

Gavaskar told India Today:

“(On Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal) Well, clearly, if Sanju Samson had got more runs, then he would have been certainly in the team, so with Chahal. But sometimes you’re looking at the balance of the team."

He continued:

"Maybe, you can say that Kuldeep is a handy batter down the order, so maybe that’s why he gets the nod ahead of Chahal. Also, he brings a left-hand variety.”

The 74-year-old added:

“And, so for, Sanju Samson as well. Because of the fact that he’s an all-rounder, why? Because he can keep wickets as well. So, I think these are factors that the selection committee will look at and I do believe Sanju Samson is only 28, so you can’t say this is gonna be his last World Cup. There is plenty of time for him to get into the Indian team.”

For the uninitiated, Kuldeep has scalped 34 wickets in 19 ODIs since 2022, while Chahal picked 21 in 16 games during that period.

Here's how Chahal reacted to his axe from 50-over side ahead of Asia Cup:

Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Tilak Varma’s maiden call-up for ODIs in Asia Cup

Sunil Gavaskar further credited Tilak Varma, who emerged as India’s highest run-scorer in the five-game T20I series in West Indies, for earning his maiden call-up in ODIs in the Asia Cup.

The veteran further backed Varma despite his failures in the first two T20Is [golden duck and 1(2)] in Ireland, including a rain-hit opener. On this, he said:

“(On Tilak Varma) Very good because the man has done enough in the matches that he’s played, he’s shown what he’s capable of. Yes, against Ireland, a couple of failures don’t matter."

Gavaskar continued:

"Everybody in a T20 game is not gonna be scoring you 40-50 and more. Don’t forget there was a rain threat in the opening game, so you’ve to go, look at the DLS factor, so look to score runs quickly. These are the things, you could’ve taken into account.”

Varma scored 173 runs in five T20Is in West Indies, including scores of 51 and an unbeaten 49. India, though, lost the series 3-2.

India will begin the Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Babar Azam-led Pakistan in Pallekale on September 2. They will also play Rohit Paudel's Nepal in a group-stage match.