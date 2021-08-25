He should do what Sachin Tendulkar did in Sydney: Sunil Gavaskar's advice for Virat Kohli

Former Indian opening great Sunil Gavaskar has shared his thoughts on Virat Kohli's poor run of form. The Indian captain extended his lean patch on Day One of the third Test against England at Headingley. Kohli perished for seven runs as India folded for 78 after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Virat Kohli's dismissal was quite similar to the manner in which he got out during the second innings at Lord's as he was fiddling outside the off-stump. England's new-ball seamer James Anderson removed Kohli for the second time in the series and did so after getting rid of KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Speaking to Sony Sports, Sunil Gavaskar believes Virat Kohli should call Sachin Tendulkar and take his advice. The 71-year old suggested that Kohli can follow Tendulkar's template from Sydney in 2003 when he decided not to play a cover drive.

"He should give a quick call to SRT (Tendulkar) and ask, 'What should I do?' He should do what Sachin Tendulkar did at Sydney. Say to himself that I am not going to play the cover drive. That is a bit of a worry for me because he is getting dismissed at the fifth, sixth and even seventh stump. In 2014, he was getting out more around the off-stump," said Gavaskar.

Virat Kohli has been poor on the current England tour

Contrary to the expectations, Virat Kohli has failed with the bat thus far in the series. He has not played any match-defining knocks to dig India out of trouble. The 32-year old, who accumulated 593 runs in England in 2018, was expected to make his mark. However, Kohli's woes with the bat have been increasing with each innings.

England, who lost the second Test at Lord's by 151 runs, have got a solid opportunity to level the five-match series. James Anderson and Craig Overton set them up perfectly as the duo took three wickets each to skittle the visitors for 78.

