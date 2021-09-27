Sunil Gavaskar picks Rohit Sharma as India's next T20I captain

Legendary former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has picked opener Rohit Sharma as Virat Kohli's successor in the shortest format of the game for the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup.

With Virat Kohli announcing he'll step down as T20I captain after the forthcoming World Cup in the UAE, the debate on who'll be his successor has been red hot in Indian cricket folklore.

However, Rohit, thanks to his proven record in the T20 arena as skipper, is the most obvious choice to lead the national team post the quadrennial event.

Speaking on the Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', Gavaskar reckoned that Rohit would be his choice to lead Team India in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup.

He said:

"Definitely, Rohit Sharma for the next World Cup. With World Cups back-to-back, you don't want too many changes in captaincy."

While the national selectors are yet to announce Virat's successor in T20I cricket, it is quite likely that the five-time IPL-winning skipper, Rohit, will be bestowed with leadership duties.

Sunil Gavaskar picks India's next vice-captains

As far as picking the vice-captain of the T20I team post the upcoming World Cup, Gavaskar picked Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul and Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant as his two choices.

"I am looking at KL Rahul as the vice captain of the Indian team. I would also keep Rishabh Pant in mind," said Gavaskar.

The former Indian opener heaped high praise on Pant for the manner in which he has led a star-studded Capitals unit and the way the southpaw has rotated his pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Gavaskar believes Pant is an ideal choice to serve as the next captain's deputy as he is a street-smart cricketer, a quality he has displayed to the hilt while captaining Delhi this season.

"The way he led a star-studded Delhi Team, the bowling changes he is making in T20 format particularly using (Anrich) Nortje and (Kagiso) Rabada in such a clever manner that actually shows a street smart captain.

"And you always want a street smart captain who can read situations and act immediately. Yes, Rahul and Pant are the two guys I would look as vice-captains," said Gavaskar.

Pant, who was appointed DC skipper for IPL 2021 after regular captain Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to injury, has led his team to eight wins in 10 matches thus far.

