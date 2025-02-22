Sunil Gavaskar suggests “extra spinner” in India playing 11 vs Pakistan in 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes the Men in Blue might be better off with an extra spinner in the form of Varun Chakravarthy in the playing XI for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan. The mystery spinner was a late inclusion in the Team India squad at the expense of Yashasvi Jaiswal, after a prolific home series against England.

Team India began their Champions Trophy campaign with a six-wicket win against Bangladesh on February 20, though a glaring concern from the contest was the minimal return by spinners in the middle overs. It was the first time since the 2023 ODI World Cup final that the Men in Blue failed to claim a wicket in the middle overs.

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja finished wicket-less, while both of Axar Patel's wickets came in the first powerplay.

In the second innings, Bangladesh spinners made a significant impact in the middle overs, particularly Rishad Hossain, whose figures read 2-38 after his 10-over spell.

Gavaskar has opined that Dubai's tired and slow surfaces right after the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025 will help the spinners even more as the Champions Trophy progresses.

“The pacers got wickets for both teams. Shami got 5 and Harshit Rana got 3. While the pacers got wickets, the spinners were the ones who kept control, the ones who bowled tightly. I would imagine maybe that they make look to go in with Varun Chakravarthy as the extra spinner for Pakistan game,” Gavaskar told Sports Today (via Inside Sport).

Team India could have one foot in the semi-finals if they defeat Pakistan in their next group-stage encounter on Sunday, February 23, at the Dubai International Stadium.

Varun Chakravarthy made his ODI debut in the England series ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025

The Tamil Nadu spinner's landmark T20 series against England paved the way for his maiden call-up to the ODI side. He made his debut in the second ODI in Cuttack, returning with figures of 1-54 in the four-wicket win.

Chakravarthy has played 24 List -A matches in his career since his debut in 2018. He has taken 60 wickets at an average of 14.80, and an economy rate of 4.33.

