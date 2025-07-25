"Sunlight is also listening to the hosts" - Aakash Chopra on India's bowling on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that the England openers exposed the Indian team's bowling limitations on Day 2 of the fourth Test. He pointed out that the sunny conditions during the hosts' innings also helped their cause.

England ended Day 2 (Thursday, July 24) in Manchester at 225/2 in their first innings. Ben Stokes and company had bowled India out for 358 in their first innings earlier in the day.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener highlighted that Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley thrashed the Indian bowlers, with the weather conditions in Manchester also benefiting the England openers.

"England are 225/2. The opening partnership was destructive. They ran at more than five runs per over. They exposed a few of our gaps. Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) did break the partnership by bowling a little restrictively, it was a good catch as well, and (Anshul) Kamboj got a wicket towards the end, but we looked weak," Chopra said (10:00).

"Suddenly, the sun also started shining. I am in Birmingham, and it has been overcast here throughout the day, but the sun has come out in Manchester, and it came out when they started batting, which means sunlight is also listening to the hosts," he added.

Ben Duckett smashed 94 runs off 100 deliveries with the help of 13 fours. Zak Crawley struck 13 fours and a six in his 113-ball 84, with the duo adding 166 runs for the opening wicket in just 32 overs.

"They have run far ahead in the game" - Aakash Chopra on the state of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Joe Root (11*) and Ollie Pope (20*) were unbeaten at Stumps on Day 2. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that England would run away with the game and the series unless someone bowls a magical spell on the third morning.

"They have run far ahead in the game. If you don't produce a spell of magic, we will fall way behind in this series. Of course, we know that Rishabh Pant is limited because he won't be able to do too much with the injury that he has, and this team is playing too many all-rounders," he said (10:35).

While observing that India have six bowlers, the cricketer-turned-commentator noted that Washington Sundar, who picked up a four-wicket haul in England's second innings of the previous Test at Lord's, hasn't been used thus far.

"In the end, you need bowlers to take 20 wickets. One can say they have six bowlers, but the sixth bowler hasn't come at all. You haven't given Washington Sundar a single over in 46 overs. This is the same Washington Sundar who picked up four wickets at Lord's," Chopra noted.

However, Aakash Chopra opined that Shubman Gill can't be blamed for not utilizing Washington Sundar with the ball. He reasoned that six bowlers aren't required in general and that the captain finds it difficult to use everyone when he has so many options.

