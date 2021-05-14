"Super proud of this bindass bunch!" - Ravi Shastri reacts to Team India being crowned No.1 in Tests

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri was delighted after his side extended their dominance in the Test format. Virat Kohli's men ended up as the No.1 Test team for the fifth consecutive year.

Earlier in the day, the International Cricket Council (ICC) declared the latest team rankings after its annual update. Team India held on to the number one spot, while New Zealand, England and Australia followed them on the charts.

Head coach Ravi Shastri has played an instrumental role in the rise of the Indian cricket team. His guidance has helped players bring their 'A' game to the table in the Test format. Commenting on Team India's recent achievement, Ravi wrote on Instagram:

"This Indian team has shown steely resolve & unwavering focus to be crowned No. 1. It is something the boys have earned fair & square. Rules changed midway but #TeamIndia overcame every hurdle along the way. My boys played tough cricket in tough times. Super proud of this bindass bunch!"

Ravi Shastri also highlighted the rule changes in his statement. He mentioned how the ICC altered the points calculation system for the World Test Championship (WTC) midway through, but Team India still managed to top the table.

Team India set to lock horns with New Zealand in WTC final next month

India has an opportunity to win the inaugural ICC World Test Championship

After attaining the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship standings, Team India will now square off against New Zealand in the summit clash. The Blackcaps were the only ones to record a series win against India in the WTC.

Southampton will play host to the encounter from June 18 to 22. It will be exciting to see which team wins the first ever World Test Championship.