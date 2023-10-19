Super50 Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Jamaica vs Leeward Islands match (Updated) ft. Darren Bravo and Daniel Doram

Jamaica locked horns against the Leeward Islands in the third match of the Super50 Cup 2023. Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba hosted this encounter which was a low-scoring one.

After being asked to bat first, Jamaica’s batters faltered as they got bundled out on 123 in 32.5 overs, with Odean Smith top-scoring with 26. Daniel Doram of Leeward Islands bowled brilliantly and finished with an astonishing figures of 7/29 in 9.5 overs. Alzarri Joseph also grabbed two scalps.

In reply, Kieran Powell went berserk at the top of the order for Leeward Islands. He scored a quickfire 79* off just 36 balls to take his side across the line in just 14 overs. With this eight-wicket win, the Leeward Islands started the Super50 Cup 2023 on a winning note.

Super50 Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Darren Bravo of Trinidad & Tobago Red Force is the leading run-scorer in the Super50 Cup 2023. The southpaw scored 81* off 84 balls in the opening game of the competition against Combined Campuses and Colleges. His knock comprised eight fours and two maximums.

Kieran Powell of Leeward Islands has jumped to the second spot in the most runs list on the conclusion of match three of the tournament. Chasing 124 against Jamaica, he played a fantastic knock and scored 79* off just 36 balls, smashing six boundaries and as many sixes. He helped his side chase down the total comfortably.

Alick Athanaze of Windward Islands was brilliant at the top of the order in their opening game against Guyana. Chasing 230, Athanaze played a well-composed knock of 75 off 55 balls, hitting 11 fours and two sixes. He gave his side a good start but it wasn’t enough as they fell short by 10 runs. Athanaze sits below Powell in the most runs list in the Super50 Cup 2023.

Super50 Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Daniel Doram of Leeward Islands was outstanding with the ball in their win over Jamaica. He bowled brilliantly and never allowed the Jamaican batters to get away. He picked up seven wickets, giving away only 29 runs in his 9.5 overs and played a vital role in them getting off to a winning start to the tournament. He sits comfortably at the top of the most wickets list.

Ryan John of Windward Islands bowled beautifully against Guyana. He registered figures of 4/60 in his 10 overs and helped his side restrict Guyana to 229/9 at the end of their 50 overs. Their batters then faltered as they failed to defend the total. John sits below Doram with four wickets to his name.

Defending 230 against the Windward Islands, Romario Shepherd of Guyana played a key role for his side. He picked up three wickets and gave away only 35 runs in his eight overs to help his side defend the total successfully. Shepherd now follows John in the most wickets list of the Super50 Cup 2023.