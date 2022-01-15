"SuperSport doesn't have any control over Hawk-Eye technology" - Broadcaster replies to Team India outrage

The host broadcaster of South Africa, SuperSport, made a statement on Friday clarifying that they do not have control over the Decision Review System.

The Indian team was disappointed with the outcome of the review involving the wicket of South Africa captain Dean Elgar. Virat Kohli and several other Indian players voice their disapproval with their comments which were caught by the stump-mic.

In response to comments made by the Indian team, SuperSport issued a statement to AFP. The statement read:

“SuperSport notes comments made by certain members of the Indian cricket team. Hawk-Eye is an independent service provider, approved by the ICC and their technology has been accepted for many years as an integral part of DRS. SuperSport does not have any control over the Hawk-Eye technology."

Several Indian players were heard complaining about the decision and there appeared to be suggestions that the broadcaster was manipulating the technology.

There has been no indication from match referee Andy Pycroft or the International Cricket Council whether any disciplinary action will be taken against the players. The voices of Indian captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain KL Rahul and bowler Ravichandran Ashwin, were heard through the stump microphone.

"Not what you expect from an Indian captain" – Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian player Gautam Gambhir has slammed captain Virat Kohli for his on-field comments over the DRS row.

Kohli, while on the field, had highlighted that SuperSport was trying to catch Indian fielders tampering with the ball while they were only shining the ball. Kohli went near the stump mic and said:

“Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition, trying to catch people all the time.”

Gambhir considered such behavior by Kohli to be ‘immature’ and ‘exaggerated’. Speaking to Star Sports, he said:

"This is really bad. What Kohli did, going near the stump mic and reacting in that manner, that is really immature. This is not what you expect from an international captain, from an Indian captain."

He continued:

"No matter what you say, stuff like he plays with his heart on his sleeve, this reaction was an exaggerated one and you can't be a role model in this manner. No budding cricketers would want to see this kind of a reaction, especially from the Indian captain."

Despite the outrage on Day 3, South Africa comfortably chased the target of 212 with seven wickets in hand in the second session on Day 4 and won the series 2-1.

