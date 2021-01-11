Suresh Raina praises Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin's determination after SCG Test heroics

Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin had one of the most significant partnerships in Indian Test cricket history, as the duo saved the third Test against Australia in Sydney.

The two frustrated the Australian bowlers for 259 balls to draw the Test match.

Former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina lauded Hanuma Vihari and Ashwin for their excellent performances at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Raina heaped praise on their determination and sent out the following tweet after the third IND v AUS Test match.

What a remarkable determination showed by @ashwinravi99 & @hanumavihari and a brilliant game displayed by Team India with the series currently at draw. Extremely proud of your game today🙌 #AUSvINDtest pic.twitter.com/l9qUMmWBUO — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 11, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin had joined hands with an injured Hanuma Vihari in the 89th over. Since Ravindra Jadeja was also suffering with an injury, Vihari and Ashwin had the onus of seeing India through.

Straightaway, the duo showed their intention of playing for a draw and not a win. The two batsmen added 62 runs for the sixth wicket in 259 deliveries. Both the sides shook hands with an over to go, as Australia failed to take another wicket in the final session.

Hanuma Vihari ended with 23*(161), while Ravichandran Ashwin remained not out on 39*(128).

Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin deny Australia an unassailable lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Hanuma Vihari batted at a strike rate of 14.29

The Australian cricket team headed into the final day as favorites to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match ICC World Test Championship series.

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood had dismissed the Indian openers on day four, while Nathan Lyon removed Ajinkya Rahane early on the fifth day.

Rishabh Pant counter-attacked the Aussies with a brilliant 118-ball 97 and was ably supported by Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 77.

However, the team needed a special effort from Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin to avoid defeat. The two batted for over two hours and did not lose their wickets to ensure a draw.