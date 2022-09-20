[In Picture] “Somebody photobombed us” – Fan steals limelight as Suresh Raina clicks a selfie with Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh recently posed for a selfie, but things took a turn as a fan stole the limelight after she photobombed the picture.

Taking to Twitter, Raina wrote:

“Somebody photobombed us.”

Raina can be seen smiling at the lady’s reaction, but Yuvraj didn’t pay any heed.

Sachin Tendulkar-led defending champion India Legends made a brilliant start to the Road Safety World Series by winning the opening match by 61 runs. However, rain played a spoilsport in their game against West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends.

While Yuvraj is playing his second edition of the Road Safety World Series, Raina recently announced retirement from all forms of cricket to make his debut in the tournament.

In a recent interview with Dainik Jagran, Raina said he would likely play in overseas T20 leagues.

“T20 franchises from South Africa, Sri Lanka and UAE have contacted me, but I am yet to take any decision. I want to continue playing cricket for two or three years.”

Raina has represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is with 7988 runs across formats.

Yuvraj Singh celebrates six sixes with son Orion

On Monday, World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh celebrated the 15th anniversary of his six sixes in the T20 World Cup. He accompanied his son Orion to commemorate the special day.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

“Couldn’t have found a better partner to watch this together with after 15 years.”

It is worth mentioning that Yuvraj hit six sixes against Stuart Broad. He also slammed fifty off 12 balls to script the record for the fastest fifty across any format. The southpaw was excellent throughout the tournament and helped India win the trophy.

Yuvraj has represented India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is with 11,778 runs across formats.

The two southpaws will next be seen in action against England Legends at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun on Thursday (September 22).

India Legends squad: Naman Ojha (wk), Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Abhimanyu Mithun, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Rajesh Pawar and Vinay Kumar.

