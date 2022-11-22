"Surprised that I am being treated like this" - Mohammad Amir on PCB denying him NOC for Abu Dhabi T10 League

Out-of-favor Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has questioned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for denying him a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for participating in the 2022 Abu Dhabi T10 League. The veteran cricketer has hit out at the board for its discrimination.

The 30-year-old, who has taken a swipe at the Pakistan selectors numerous times, is reportedly part of the Bangla Tigers and has been training with the side in Abu Dhabi. However, the board has not granted him the NOC, which is mandatory for any player taking part in the tournament.

Mohammad Amir @iamamirofficial from day one I said poor selection ub is cheez ki responsibility kon le ga I think it's time to get rid of so called chairman jo pcb ka khuda bana hwa hai and so called chief selector. from day one I said poor selection ub is cheez ki responsibility kon le ga I think it's time to get rid of so called chairman jo pcb ka khuda bana hwa hai and so called chief selector.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan about the same, the left-arm paceman said:

"Pakistan cricketers in the league have NOC. I am surprised that I am being treated like this."

According to sources, the board has issued NOCs to all other Pakistan cricketers, including Ifthikhar Ahmed. The destructive middle-order batter has joined the Bangla Tigers. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium will host the competition's sixth season from November 23 to December 4.

Mohammad Amir retired from international cricket before suggesting the possibility of a comeback

As far as the pacer's international career goes, Amir quit it in December 2020, citing mental torture and a toxic atmosphere. In his retirement statement, he credited former PCB chairman Najam Sethi and former skipper Shahid Afridi for investing in him.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"I am leaving cricket for now because I'm being mentally tortured. I don't think I can bear such torture. I've borne lots of torture from 2010 to 2015, for which I served my time. I've been tortured by being told the PCB invested a lot in me. I'll just say two people invested in me a lot: Najam Sethi and Shahid Afridi."

Ramiz Raja @iramizraja Mohammad Amir retires. Sad untimely exit of a potential super star! And a lesson for aspiring youth: Respect your talent and understand your responsibilities. Don’t mistake wealth for respect. Respect is earned by having a strong character and not by worldly glitzy shit! Mohammad Amir retires. Sad untimely exit of a potential super star! And a lesson for aspiring youth: Respect your talent and understand your responsibilities. Don’t mistake wealth for respect. Respect is earned by having a strong character and not by worldly glitzy shit!

A month later, the Punjab-born made a U-turn by stating that he would return to the international fold only if the management, which was led by the then-coach Misbah-ul-Haq, left.

Amir, who has played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is, delivered one of his best performances in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. He bagged figures of 6-2-16-3 against India at the Oval as Pakistan coasted to a 180-run win.

The pacer last donned international colors in a T20I against England in Manchester in August of 2020.

