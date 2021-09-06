IND vs ENG 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin presented with Surrey cap on Day 5 of Oval Test

The whole cricket world is buzzing about the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin in the Indian playing XI for the fourth Test against England at The Oval.

On Day 5 of the Test, the Surrey county cricket team took to its official Instagram handle to share a picture of Ravichandran Ashwin posing with his Surrey debut cap at The Oval.

Ashwin made his debut for the Surrey County team in July earlier this year and played one match for the side. Playing at The Oval against Somerset, Ravichandran Ashwin picked up a six-wicket haul in the second innings and ended the game with seven wickets in his tally.

Surrey Cricket shared the following post on Instagram and captioned it:

"🧢 We didn't manage to get @rashwin99's debut cap photo during his one-off Surrey appearance in July so we got it today instead! Ashwin took seven wickets in that @countychampionship fixture against Somerset at The Kia Oval."

Despite his great performance at The Oval in July, Ashwin could not find a place in the Indian playing XI for the fourth Test. Instead, Virat Kohli opted to go in with four pacers and Jadeja as the lone spinning option.

"It's the greatest non-selection" - Michael Vaughan on Ashwin's exclusion for the Oval Test

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan recently opined that Virat Kohli's decision not to select Ravichandran Ashwin for the fourth Test was the greatest non-selection.

He explained his stance by referencing Ashwin's stellar record. Speaking on Cricbuzz chatter, Michael Vaughan said:

"It's the greatest non-selection. England are going into the 5th Test against India without facing a single ball from R Ashwin. 413 Test wickets, five Test hundreds, the experience, the know-how. He has been playing for Surrey this season, so he knows the Oval ground."

The rough that Ravindra Jadeja is aiming for is between 3.5m and 4m from the batsman's stumps. Jadeja's average length this series has been 4.4m, so he's having to go slightly fuller than is natural to find that lively spot. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/oDVPwX2LBL — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 6, 2021

At lunch on Day 5, England are 131/2 with Joe Root(8*) and Haseeb Hameed(62*) at the crease. The hosts require another 237 runs to win, while India need to scalp a further eight wickets.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar