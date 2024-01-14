Suryakumar Yadav congratulates Rohit Sharma on becoming first-ever player to play 150 T20Is during IND vs AFG Indore T20I

Suryakumar Yadav wished India captain Rohit Sharma on his 150th T20I during the clash against Afghanistan at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 14.

Yadav, who is missing the ongoing series due to injury, took to his Instagram story and dropped the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) symbol to wish Rohit on the achievement.

Suryakumar Yadav's latest Instagram story for Rohit Sharma

Rohit is the most capped player in T20Is. Ireland's Paul Stirling and George Dockrell are placed in the top three list with 134 and 128 T20I appearances, respectively. Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (124) and New Zealand opener Martin Guptill (122) are also in the top-5 list.

As a player, Rohit has amassed 3853 runs in 150 T20Is at an average of 31.07, including four centuries. As a captain, Rohit has guided India to 40 wins in 53 T20Is at a win percentage of 75.47. He needs just one win to equal MS Dhoni (41 victories in 72 matches) for most wins for India in T20Is.

Rohit Sharma-led India choose to bowl against Afghanistan in 2nd T20I

India captain Rohit Sharma chose to bowl against Afghanistan in the second T20I on Sunday. The Men in Blue made a couple of changes as Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal replaced Tilak Varma and Shubman Gill in the playing XI.

At the toss, Rohit said:

“We are gonna bowl first. No particular reason. Just nature of the ground especially the small boundaries. The things we were talking in our meeting, we were able to come out and execute that in the first game.”

He added:

“We asked specific roles from the guys and they performed accordingly. Not much, they don't have any baggage and it is all about backing them, allow them to be free on the ground. We will do things keeping the WC in mind but we know results are also important. Kohli and Jaiswal back for Gill and Tilak.”

Meanwhile, the Rahmanullah Gurbaz-led Afghanistan made a solitary change as Noor Ahmed replaced Rahmat Shah in the playing XI.

