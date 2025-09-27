  • home icon
  • Suryakumar Yadav in emotional chat with Dunith Wellalage after father’s demise amid Asia Cup 2025 [Watch]

Suryakumar Yadav in emotional chat with Dunith Wellalage after father’s demise amid Asia Cup 2025 [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Sep 27, 2025 11:29 IST
India v Sri Lanka - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Suryakumar Yadav during a training session. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav consoled Sri Lankan spinner Dunith Wellalage following the Super 4 match between the two sides at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, September 27. Days after Wellalage lost his father, Suryakumar met him and was seen giving him words of encouragement.

The left-arm spinner learnt of his father's demise due to a heart attack following the league match against Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Although Wellalage returned home to be with his family, he returned for national duty as Sri Lanka were due to play their Super 4 matches.

Watch the video below:

The same match saw the 22-year-old concede five sixes in the 20th over as Mohammad Nabi took him to the cleaners. But Sri Lanka eased past Afghanistan, thanks to Kusal Mendis' unbeaten half-century.

Suryakumar Yadav hits the winning runs as Team India prevail in thrilling encounter against Sri Lanka

Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill leave the field after win over Sri Lanka. (Credits: Getty)
Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill leave the field after win over Sri Lanka. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Indian skipper found himself at the epicenter of a nail-biting contest in Dubai that went into the Super Over. Abhishek Sharma continued his ominous form in the multi-nation tournament by clattering 61 off only 31 deliveries, while Tilak Varma (49) and Sanju Samson (39) made crucial contributions as India stormed to 202/5 in 20 overs.

For Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis departed for his second successive golden duck after Hardik Pandya struck in the very first over. But Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera came hard at India, stitching together a 127-run stand to put their side in front. Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Arshdeep Singh made some timely strikes to pull India back into the contest.

It eventually came down to 12 needing off the final over. Despite the set Nissanka perishing on the first ball, Dasun Shanaka ensured the match went into a Super Over. Suryakumar Yadav's boys prevailed as they needed only three runs to win. The Men in Blue will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the final on Sunday, September 28.

