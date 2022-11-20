Suryakumar Yadav received a roaring ovation from his fellow teammates and fans after the conclusion of the first innings at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui during the 2nd T20I against New Zealand on Sunday.

The flamboyant batter once again reiterated his standing as one of the premier T20 batters today by slamming a magnificent century (111* off 51 balls).

On a tricky pitch where batters from both sides struggled to score runs at a decent strike rate, Suryakumar Yadav looked a class apart by scoring at an astonishing strike rate of 217. The bowling attack complemented his efforts in the second innings with a clinical showing as India won the match comprehensively by 65 runs.

Through a video, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave fans a glimpse of the love showered on Suryakumar Yadav by his teammates and the audience in the stadium after his sensational knock.

"I had to bat till the end to get a par score of 170-175"- Suryakumar Yadav

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Suryakumar Yadav shed light on his thought process during his knock. The Mumbaikar revealed that he intended to take his side to an above par score by staying at the crease till the end.

He said:

"I think the plan was clear when I went in to bat. I had to bat till the end to get a par score of 170-175. (What is your secret) I feel, for such format, you have to have good intent, irrespective of the situation and you have to enjoy yourself. (About the team's performance) It is a great feeling, getting a full game here."

Looking ahead to the third T20I of the series, Yadav further added:

"Going one up in the series is always good and really happy. I feel I didn't think too much, I had my plan and stayed in the present and enjoyed myself. Wonderful crowd here, great to see this support and looking forward to the next game in Napier."

Virat Kohli @imVkohli @surya_14kumar Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. 😂 @surya_14kumar

India and New Zealand will once again meet on Tuesday, November 22, in Napier for the final T20I of the three-match series.

