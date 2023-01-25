Suryakumar Yadav hilariously congratulates Mohammed Siraj on becoming World No. 1 ODI bowler

Mohammed Siraj recently became the third Indian pacer to achieve the world number one ICC Ranking in ODI cricket. He joined Jasprit Bumrah and Kapil Dev in the elite group of fast bowlers.

Siraj's friends, fans, teammates and family members have congratulated him on achieving the mega feat. One of the wishes came from Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav, who praised him but also wrote a hilarious line in Hindi while congratulating the Indian speedster.

It is a little tough to understand what Suryakumar Yadav actually meant in the first part of his message as he wrote on his Instagram story:

"Lelo ab landaaaaa. Kya baat hai magic."

Mohammed Siraj and Suryakumar Yadav recently helped India win the ODI series against New Zealand

Team India played a three-match ODI series against New Zealand recently, where the Men in Blue completed a 3-0 clean-sweep. Mohammed Siraj was one of the top performers for India in the series as he bagged five wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 3.50.

Siraj bowled three maiden overs in the series, with his best figures being 4/46. The Blackcaps batters struggled to score runs against him as the new world number one ODI bowler maintained a strike rate of 19.2 in the series.

Suryakumar Yadav had a golden chance of sealing his place in the Indian ODI squad, but the right-handed batter could not make the most out of the opportunity. He got a chance to bat in two of the three matches, where he scored 45 runs at an average of 22.5.

Yadav had a fantastic strike rate of 128 in the series, but he could not convert his starts into big scores. He will be keen to perform well in the upcoming T20I series against the Blackcaps, starting this Friday in Ranchi.

