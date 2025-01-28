Suryakumar Yadav miscues one off Mark Wood to register another low score in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I

Team India batter and skipper Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for 14 in the ongoing T20I between India and England today, January 28, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot. English pacer Mark Wood was the bowler to account for the Indian skipper during the chase.

Suryakumar Yadav came into the third match of the series on the back of a couple of low scores. He had scored 0 and 12 in the two outings before and looked as if he was aiming to make a point today, scoring 12 runs off the first three deliveries against Jofra Archer.

On the first ball of the sixth over, Suryakumar Yadav looked to take on Mark Wood off the first ball he was bowled. SKY failed to connect the ball and hit it high up in the air. Phil Salt, who was donning the keeping gloves covering for Jamie Smith, managed to get under it and take the catch.

Take a look at the wicket below:

Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for 14 runs off seven deliveries. His knock comprised a four and a six. His current tally of runs for the series is 26 across the three matches.

Team India need 94 runs in 60 deliveries to win IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, India restricted England to 171/9 in their 20 overs thanks to a half-century from Ben Duckett (51 off 28) and a steady knock from Liam Livingstone (43 off 24). Varun Chakravarthy (5/24) picked up a five-wicket haul for the hosts.

Team India lost four wickets at the halfway mark, with Abhishek Sharma (24 off 14) being their highest scorer so far. The hosts need 94 runs off 60 deliveries to win the third T20I and seal the series. India leads the series 2-0 after wins in Kolkata and Chennai.

