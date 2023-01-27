Suryakumar Yadav optimistic despite one-day failures: “The sun will rise again tomorrow in the ODIs”

Team India T20I batting star Suryakumar Yadav has asserted that he is confident of doing well in one-dayers, although he hasn’t made a great start to his career in the format.

The 32-year-old has played 20 ODI matches so far, in which he has scored 433 runs at an average of 28.86 and a strike rate of 102.85, with only two half-centuries to his name. In his last 12 one-day knocks, he has crossed the 30-run mark only twice.

The Mumbai batter returns to his preferred format with the first T20I against New Zealand at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday. Speaking ahead of the match, Suryakumar got candid about his underwhelming one-day numbers. He said in an interview on bcci.tv:

“It (experience of playing in ODIs) was good. Obviously, it did not go the way I wanted, but its fine; that’s how the sport is. The sun will rise again tomorrow in the ODIs.”

On whether he has a bigger smile on his face when it comes to T20Is, SKY flashed a wide grin and replied:

“Not really. It remains the same in all three formats.”

Suryakumar added that playing in Ranchi is always special since it is the city the legendary MS Dhoni belongs to. The 32-year-old said:

“You come to Ranchi - see the name of the man there (Dhoni). Always smile on the face (coming here).”

Before signing off, the Team India batter assured the the hosts would not be taking New Zealand lightly, despite whitewashing them in the ODIs. Praising the Kiwis, he commented:

“In any format, they (New Zealand) are one of the competitive sides and obviously it’s going to be a great series. We are really looking forward to it.”

Team India hammered New Zealand by 90 runs in the third ODI in Indore to clinch the series 3-0.

“He’s probably doing it better than anyone’s ever done it right now” - Ponting on Suryakumar Yadav

Australian legend Ricky Ponting recently hailed Suryakumar over his T20 exploits in the last 12 months. He even stated that he hasn’t seen a better player than SKY when it comes to innovation. Speaking on The ICC Review show, Ponting commented:

“He’s probably doing it better than anyone’s ever done it right now. We talk about players that can score 360 degrees … some of the shots he’s hitting back behind the wicket-keeper and over fine leg are just remarkable.”

The Indian cricketer is currently the No. 1 ranked T20I batter. He was recently also named the ICC T20I Men’s Cricketer of the Year for 2022.

