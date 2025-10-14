Suryakumar Yadav picks best Indian captain and best Indian batter in each format

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav recently named the best captain the country has ever produced, as well as the top batters in each format. The 35-year-old shared his picks in an interview with News24, released on Tuesday, October 14, where he identified former skipper Rohit Sharma as the greatest Indian captain. He said:

Ad

"Look, I have played most of my cricket under Rohit Sharma, so Rohit Sharma.”

Rohit Sharma captained India in 142 matches across formats, winning 103 games and leading the team to glory in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav once again named Rohit, along with veteran batter Virat Kohli, as the best ODI batters. For Tests, he chose the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, and after some thought, he picked himself as the best T20I batter.

Ad

Trending

The 35-year-old has played 90 T20I matches, scoring 2,670 runs at an average of 37.08 with a strike rate of 164.20, including 21 fifties and four centuries. He recently led the team to victory in the 2025 Asia Cup.

“Maybe 2028 Olympics and the T20 World Cup” - Suryakumar Yadav talks about his goals and future plans

During the same interview, Suryakumar Yadav shared his ambitions to participate in the 2028 Olympics and the T20 World Cup. He said:

Ad

“Right now, how it feels is that I am almost 34 or 35. I feel that if I focus properly on white-ball cricket for the next three to four years, it will be better for me and for the team. I will be able to contribute much more effectively there. If you want the truth, maybe the 2028 Olympics and the T20 World Cup are in my mind. I will carefully see how things go. This year and next year, I also need to keep my body fit. You know, when you reach 37 or 38.”

Ad

The Mumbai batter also revealed that if he weren’t a cricketer, he would have ventured into the business world, saying:

“I would have definitely been doing business, 100%. I have some business sense. And ever since I got married, because my wife comes from a complete business background, from a business family, talking with her has made me realize that if I didn’t play cricket, how I could have doubled, tripled, or quadrupled my money.”

Suryakumar Yadav will next take the field when India faces Australia in a five-match T20I series starting October 29 in Canberra.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news