Suryakumar Yadav reflects on 'defining' Perth knock: “We could have got all out for 75, but I decided to take the positive route”

In-form Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has described his counter-attacking half-century against South Africa in Perth during the T20 World Cup 2022 as the defining knock of his international career so far.

Describing the wicket in Perth as the most challenging one he has played on till date, the 32-year-old said that being positive was the only way to survive on that track.

India won the toss and opted to bat first in the game. However, they crumbled to 49-5 inside nine overs as Lungi Ngidi (4-29) wreaked havoc. SKY was the only Indian batter to look comfortable on the surface, smashing 68 off 40 with the aid of six fours and three sixes.

In a chat with The Indian Express, Suryakumar opened up on the challenge of batting on the Perth track. He said:

“I think that half-century against South Africa in Perth was the defining knock for me. It was the most challenging wicket I have faced till date. Before the game, I went to bat in the nets for 15 minutes, and I got the feeling of Perth there itself."

He continued:

"The practice pitches were quick. So I faced a mere 15 balls and told Vicky paaji (batting coach Vikram Rathod) that I am done for the day, whatever batting is to be done will be done in the match."

On his thinking as he went out to bat with India in all sorts of strife, Suryakumar added:

“When I went in to bat, I told myself ki yeh pitch toh sochne se bhi jyada tez hai (this pitch is quicker than I thought). So, when I went to the non-striker’s end, I kept thinking which shots I could play, as there was bounce too. When we were 49 for 5, we had nothing to lose. We could have got all out for 75, but I decided to take the positive route.”

It wasn’t the first time the 32-year-old had played that kind of a knock in his T20 career. Suryakumar added that due to such exploits, he even got a massive compliment from head coach Rahul Dravid. The Mumbai batter said:

“When he saw my innings like these, he came and told me that the position at which I bat, I can go and change the game. When he became India coach, I went and told him once that when the match is between the 7-14 over stage, please send me out to bat."

He continued:

"I have batted in that situation plenty of times for Mumbai Indians. I know how to score runs in that particular situation. My mind was clear, and I just went and told him. He agreed and told me to express myself whenever I go out to bat.”

Suryakumar will be seen in action when Mumbai take on Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 game starting on Tuesday (December 20) at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

“I always sprint when I go out to bat” - Suryakumar Yadav

Most batters have their own way of preparing before going out to bat. Asked if he has specific rituals of his own, Suryakumar said that he prefers to sprint out into the middle. He elaborated:

“I just sit near the dugout and watch the entire game without looking here and there. I don’t watch the TV nearby. I just like to warm up near the boundary before I go out to bat. I always sprint when I go out to bat. That’s the only excitement I have. Every second ball, I will stretch, will keep my bat in my hand and roll it to get the feel of it."

He continued:

“The reason I sprint to the ground is to feel my legs get free till the time I reach the middle. What if I have to run three runs on the first ball? Aisa na ho ki body thandi hai (The body should not be cold).”

Having made a belated international debut in March 2021, Suryakumar has represented India in 16 ODIs and 42 T20Is.

