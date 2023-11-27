Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy is very similar to his batting, says Prasidh Krishna

Team India pacer Prasidh Krishna reckons that Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy style is very similar to the way he bats. Praising the latter’s leadership skills, the fast bowler stated that Suryakumar not only gives freedom to players but backs them to the hilt as well.

Suryakumar is leading the Indian team in all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s absence due to injury in the ongoing T20I series against Australia at home. The hosts are 2-0 up in the five-match series. After winning the first game in Visakhapatnam by two wickets, the Men in Blue beat the Aussies by 44 runs in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Speaking at a post-match press conference following the second T20I, Krishna praised Suryakumar as a leader.

"I think it shows in the way he (Suryakumar) bats - very similar in his captaincy as well,” he said.

"He trusts his players, backs all of us to do what we want to do and he's there right behind us to support if there's anything going wrong. That's been the name of the game and then that's the word around freedom, go and execute your plans out there and everyone trusts each other in the team," the 27-year-old went on to add.

Suryakumar was the Player of the Match for his brilliant 80 off 42 balls in the first T20I. He contributed 19 off 10, hitting two sixes, on Sunday.

“Being a part of the World Cup squad was massive learning” - Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna was added to Team India’s World Cup squad as a replacement for injured all-rounder Pandya. While he did not feature in any of the games, the right-arm pacer admitted that the experience of being part of the World Cup team was a good learning for him.

"Being a part of the World Cup squad was massive learning for me. That's the biggest learning curve I've had since I've been a part of the team," Krishna stated.

"I got to learn a lot the way people prepare the amount of information that you can take, looking at the surface, the situation, the condition, the batsman and all of those things," he elaborated.

While the Bengaluru-born pacer was expensive in the first T20I, he impressed with figures of 3/41 in India’s 44-run triumph in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.