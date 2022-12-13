Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha shares cute video of Rohit Sharma & Ritika on their 7th wedding anniversary

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Suryakumar Yadav share a unique bond spread over several years of playing together for the Mumbai Indians. This bond has also rubbed off on their families, who love to spend time together off the field.

Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty recently took to Instagram to post a story where Rohit and his wife Ritika were spending time on the streets. The couple were walking hand in hand and swinging it forward and behind.

Devisha also mentioned in the story that she had to post a candid video on the occasion of their seventh wedding anniversary.

Click here to view Devisha's story.

Rohit Sharma & Ritika wish each other with cute photos on their anniversary

The story behind Rohit Sharma and Ritika falling for each other is nothing short of a fairytale. Rohit was a young cricketer who had taken Indian cricket by storm and Ritika was his manager.

The duo spent time with each other, fell in love, and the rest, as they say, is history. They are also parents to a young daughter, Samaira.

On the occasion of their anniversary, Ritika took to her Instagram handle and posted pictures of the duo's journey as a couple and as parents in the last seven years. Here's what she captioned her post with:

"Happy 7 baby ♥️ Here’s to a lifetime of laughing, making fun of each other, finding tv shows to watch together, figuring out this whole parenting thing together and riding the waves both literally and figuratively together ♥️"

Rohit Sharma is known for his witty one-liners and this time around, he had one for his wife that melted the hearts of many fans. He too posted quite a few photos of the duo on his Instagram handle and here's what he captioned it with:

"I hit a jackpot 🎰 @ritssajdeh"

Rohit is currently nursing a thumb injury and is in a race against time to get fit for India's second Test against Bangladesh.

