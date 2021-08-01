Suryakumar Yadav sends heartfelt wishes to wife on friendship day

Suryakumar Yadav has made a sensational ODI debut in Sri Lanka as he went on to bag the Player of the Series award for his impressive performances in the three-match contest.

Today, Suryakumar Yadav took to Instagram to send heartfelt friendship wishes to his wife, Devisha Shetty, who was also his best friend before the pair tied the knot. He stated that she supported him throughout his good and bad times in his journey. Yadav shared the following post and captioned it.

"A very happy friendship day to my best friend, the one who is always there to support me in all the good, bad and crazy @devishashetty_"

In the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka, Suryakumar Yadav hit 124 runs at an average of 62 and a strike rate of 122.77 to help India clinch the series by 2-1. His exquisite stroke-play has wowed the fans, and he has become a fan favorite ever since.

After making both ODI and T20I debuts in 2021, Suryakumar Yadav also received a maiden call-up in Test cricket. Both he and Prithvi Shaw will soon travel to England as replacements for the injured players in the Test squad.

Winning my ODI debut series feels amazing 💯🏆

Proud of the boys 🙌🏻

No better feeling than to play and win for 🇮🇳♥️

Onto the next one ➡️💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/vJUzyogFDL — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 23, 2021

In the race for the No. 4 spot, Suryakumar Yadav is definitely ahead of other contenders: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian Test opener Aakash Chopra opined that Surykumar Yadav grabbed the opportunity that came his way in international cricket extremely well. He also feels Yadav is now the front runner for a spot in the Indian middle-order during the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

While talking on his YouTube channel, he said:

“Suryakumar Yadav was absolutely sensational. Of course, he played only four of the six matches before being placed in isolation. I am glad he has not tested positive because he has to go to England. Everything about Yadav was brilliant. He batted with great confidence and dominated the bowling. In the race for the No. 4 spot, in which Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey are also contenders, Yadav is definitely ahead."

"Even if he has decent IPL in the second half of this year’s edition, he should be in the T20 World Cup squad. The Team India squad for the tournament will be a big one owing to COVID-19, so Yadav should anyways feature in it. But I feel he should even be in Team India’s playing XI in the World Cup matches. The kind of form he is in, he has been a huge positive for India,” said Chopra.

