Sydney Cricket Ground to host the third Test between India and Australia despite COVID-19 concerns

The Indian cricket team will cross swords with the Aussies in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as scheduled. Reports had earlier claimed that the match could shift to Melbourne because of a COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney.

However, Cricket Australia confirmed no changes in the schedule. The Australian cricket board had flown David Warner and Sean Abbott into Melbourne last week to ensure they would not be stuck in Sydney before the third Test. Even Indian cricket team opener Rohit Sharma is scheduled to join the squad in Melbourne after his 2-week quarantine in Sydney.

Sydney Cricket Ground recently hosted two T20Is and two ODIs between the Indian cricket team and Australia. The home team won three out of the white-ball fixtures against the Men in Blue at this venue.

JUST IN: The SCG has been confirmed as the venue for the third #AUSvIND Test — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2020

It is pertinent to note that the third Test between India and Australia will be a Pink Test. It will be a day game with the red ball in use. But the Aussies will spread awareness about breast cancer and raise funds for McGrath Foundation.

Glenn McGrath thrilled on learning Sydney Cricket Ground will host the Pink Test

Pink Test of 2020 was played at the Sydney Cricket Ground

The Pink Test has been a regular fixture of the Australian home season for over a decade now. Last year, the Australian cricket team hosted New Zealand in a Pink Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. It raised over $1.2 million for charity purposes. Hence, Glenn McGrath was excited to note Sydney Cricket Ground will host this match again.

"We are thrilled the Vodafone Pink Test will still take place at the SCG. It is the home of the Pink Test and the spirit and support of the crowd at the SCG have become a huge part of the Pink Test atmosphere over the past 12 years," said Glenn McGrath.