Sydney Thunder name Pat Cummins as marquee supplementary player for the BBL 2023-24 season

The Sydney Thunder have roped in Australian skipper Pat Cummins as their marquee supplementary player for the ongoing Big Bash League 2023-24 season. The pacer will serve as the 19th player in the squad, and can be used by the franchise should he be available.

Cummins' availability in the home summer is a tricky prospect, with Australia lined up to play five Tests in the space of 45 days, followed by white-ball assignments as well. The Men in Yellow's season is scheduled to begin with a three-match Test series against Pakistan from December 14 onwards.

The current shortened BBL season is slated to run up to January 24, which leaves very little room for Cummins to feature as a player. However, even though the pacer's chances of playing are low, he will play an active role in the Thunder's campaign in terms of support and presence.

“I’m a Western Sydney guy at heart so I’m really glad I can be a part of the team this summer. International duties dictate I can’t be around as much as I’d like but I’m keen to have a voice and back the guys all the way!," Cummins said of his appointment by the Sydney Thunder.

Pat Cummins has only represented the Sydney Thunder in his BBL career so far. He made his debut for the franchise in the 2014-15 season and made sporadic appearances up until 2018-19 while trying to balance his international career as well.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have Pat on board. He’s a true great of the game and brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience.He has had a terrific impact on the team every year he’s been involved and I’m sure it’ll be the same even from a far this time around," Sydney Thunder head Adam Gilchrist said.

Sydney Thunder will play their first match of their campaign against Brisbane Heat at the Manuka Oval on Tuesday, December 12.

Pat Cummins will be eager for any T20 game time; set to be part of the IPL 2024 auction

Australia will have their sights on the 2024 T20 World Cup after wrapping up the Test series against Pakistan and West Indies. The Aussies are currently in disarray when it comes to their T20I side, with no permanent captain announced as of yet.

Cummins is unlikely to shoulder a third format, with all-rounder Mitchell Marsh favorite to lead the T20I side. However, the pacer still aims to feature as a player and will be keen on playing the shortest format, with his last T20I appearance coming at the 2022 T20 World Cup. It is also to be noted that he skipped the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

After being released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Cummins entered the player pool along with his Aussie pace-bowling partners Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.