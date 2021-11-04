Most runs, most wickets and points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 (Updated till November 4)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 saw its first day of action on November 4, with all teams in the five elite groups and the plate group playing their opening games.

Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Odisha occupy the top three spots in the Elite Group A points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. They got the better of Puducherry, Maharashtra and Goa, respectively, and are placed in that order in the standings, based on net run rates.

Bengal, Karnataka and Services were the three victorious teams in Elite Group B on the opening day of the tournament. They handed defeats to Chhattisgarh, Mumbai and Baroda, respectively.

Andhra, Haryana and Rajasthan put it across Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand, respectively, on Thursday. They are separated by net run rate in the Elite Group C points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar occupy the top three positions in Elite Group D. They defeated Assam, Kerala and Railways, respectively, to start their campaigns on a winning note.

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Hyderabad are atop the Elite Group E points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. They won their respective games against Uttarakhand, Chandigarh and Saurashtra on Thursday.

Vidarbha, Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland emerged triumphant in their respective matches against Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim and Manipur. They occupy the top four positions in the Plate Group points table.

Following are the team standings in all the six groups after the opening day of games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22:

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Haryana's HJ Rana is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He smashed an unbeaten 87 against Himachal Pradesh. Rana scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 150, with the help of 11 fours and two sixes.

Karnataka's Manish Pandey occupies second spot in the run-scoring charts. He played an 84-run knock against Mumbai. Pandey has a decent strike rate of 131.25, and has struck seven fours and two maximums.

Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane is placed third in the run-getters list of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He scored 75 runs against Karnataka. Rahane's runs came at an impressive strike rate of 138.88, and are studded with six boundaries and three sixes.

Most Wickets

Vidarbha's DG Nalkande and Delhi's Shivank Vashisth picked up five wickets apiece on Day 1 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking chart due to his better average.

Nalkande, who returned figures of 5/9, has an exceptional economy of 2.25. Vashisth came up with a spell of 5/19 against Uttarakhand, conceding an average of just 4.75 runs per over.

Tripura's Amit Ali, who accounted for four dismissals, is third in the wicket-takers list of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He registered figures of 4/14 against Sikkim, and has an excellent economy of 3.5.

