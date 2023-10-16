Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 1, ft. Subhranshu Senapati and Akash Pandey

The first day of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 concluded on an exciting note, with a total of 36 teams participating in various groups.

Shifting our attention to Group A, Hyderabad, Chhattisgarh, Baroda, and Mumbai made a strong start, registering victories over J&K, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Haryana respectively. Hyderabad, led by Tilak Varma, looked in tremendous touch with both bat and ball.

Moving to Group B, Services, Chandigarh, Odisha, and Kerala bagged their respective victories. Services are currently topping the table in this group after their resounding eight-wicket win over Sikkim.

Gujarat is leading the standings in Group C after registering a six-wicket win over Arunachal Pradesh. Railways, Goa and Saurashtra also secured their respective wins in Group C.

In Group D, Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Puducherry and Rajasthan bagged victories with Jharkhand's first fixture scheduled on October 17. Whereas in Group E, unfortunately, all games were washed out without a ball being bowled due to excessive rain in Dehradun.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top run-scorers and wicket-takers of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Odisha top-order batter Subhranshu Senapati is the leading run-scorer with a knock of 119 against Assam. His partner Sandeep Pattnaik has occupied the second rank, amassing 87 runs.

Maharashtra opener Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his red-hot form with an 82-run knock against Bengal. Chandigarh batters Manan Vohra and Arjun Azad secured the fourth and fifth positions, amassing 81 and 79 runs respectively.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Railways left-arm spinner Akash Pandey is leading the bowling charts with four wickets against Manipur. Kerala leggie Shreyas Gopal turned the game upside down over Himachal Pradesh with his four-fer.

His colleague and medium pacer Vinod Kumar C V secured the third rank, scalping four wickets at an average of 5.5. Baroda pacer Amit Hariram Passi was incredible with his bowling effort, scalping four wickets against Jammu & Kashmir to bag the fourth slot.

Mizoram leg-spinner KC Cariappa stole the show in his team's opener with a three-wicket haul against Chhattisgarh to secure the fifth position in the standings.