Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 3 (Updated) ft. Abhishek Sharma and T Ravi Teja

A total of 36 teams clashed on Day 3 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, leading to some thrilling results and outcomes.

In Group A, Hyderabad continued their dominance bagging a hat-trick of wins. Their most recent win came against Chhattisgarh. They bagged 12 valuable points with a net run rate of 1.652.

Mumbai are currently the table- toppers in this particular group. Haryana and Mizoram got back to winning ways in Group A.

Moving to the Group B, Chandigarh bagged their first defeat of the season against Himachal Pradesh. Kerala, on the other hand, bagged 12 crucial points to occupy the pole position on the standings.

Odisha and Assam got back to winning ways with Services, HP, Bihar and Sikkim losing their most recent encounters in Group B.

Shifting our attention to Group C, Gujarat retained their pole position, bagging their third win of the season. Saurashtra and Andhra secured important victories. Railways, Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh suffered big defeats in this particular group.

In Group D, Vidarbha bagged a crucial win over Rajasthan to top the standings. In the other game, Bengal bagged their second consecutive win. Jharkhand won the thrilling Super Over against Uttarakhand. Unfortunately, Puducherry is another side that suffered a defeat in this group.

Turning to Group E, Delhi and Tamil Nadu are leading the standings with 10 points apiece. Karnataka secured a crucial win over MP to clinch the third position. Tripura and Nagaland are the other sides that faced defeats in Group E.

Without any delay, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Runs

Punjab opener Abhishek Sharma is the new leading run-scorer of the competition, amassing 199 runs from three innings. Kerala hard-hitting batter Vishnu Vinod occupied the second rank, scoring 185 runs at an average of 92.5

Haryana's Ankit Kumar jumped up to secure the third position, accumulating 184 runs, while Assam skipper Riyan Parag moving up to the fourth slot with 182 runs. Odisha's Sandeep Pattnaik climbed up to the fifth rank, scoring 165 runs from three innings at an average of 82.5.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Wickets

Hyderabad medium pacer T Ravi Teja strengthened his top position on the bowling chart with 11 wickets from three innings. Railways Akash Pandey slid down to the second rank, picking up eight wickets.

Odisha's Sunil Roul occupied the third rank, scalping eight wickets. Delhi leggie Suyash Sharma secured the fourth spot, bagging seven wickets. Baroda left-arm pacer Lukman Meriwala bagged seven wickets to settle with the fifth rank on the standings.