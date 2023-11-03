Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 9 (Updated) ft. Riyan Parag and Ravi Teja

Punjab, Assam, Baroda, and Delhi reached the semifinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after defeating Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Mumbai, and Vidarbha in the four quarterfinal games respectively. IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA in Mohali and PCA Ground in Mullanpur hosted these four encounters.

In the first quarterfinal, UP batted first and posted a total of 169/3 in 20 overs. Sameer Rizvi was the top-scorer with 42* off 29. In response, Punjab chased down the target with five balls to spare. Anmolpreet Singh (43), Nehal Wadhera (52) and Sanvir Singh (35*) were the heroes for Punjab.

Shifting focus to the second quarterfinal, Kerala racked up a total of 158/6 in 20 overs. Salman Nizar was the star batter, scoring 57*. In reply, Assam looked dominating, chasing down the target in just 17.1 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar was the top-scorer with 75 runs.

Moving to the third quarterfinal, Mumbai racked up a total of 148/8 in 20 overs. Shivam Dube (48) and Sarfaraz Khan (33) gave their best with the willow. In reply, Baroda took 18.5 overs to chase down the target. Vishnu Solanki's 49* was crucial in sealing the deal for Baroda.

Delving into the details of the fourth quarterfinal, Delhi registered a total of 176/6 in 20 overs. Anuj Rawat, the opening batter, was at his best with his 68-run knock. Umesh Yadav scalped a four-wicket haul for Vidarbha. However, in reply, Vidarbha collapsed to 137/9 to lose the game by 39 runs.

Punjab and Delhi will lock horns in the first semifinal, with Assam and Baroda clashing against each other in the second semifinal on Saturday, November 4.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Riyan Parag is the leading run-scorer of the tournament so far, with 502 runs from nine innings. Bihar opener Bipin Saurabh secured the second place with 420 runs from seven innings. Punjab opener Abhishek Sharma bagged 408 runs to make it to the third position.

Kerala keeper-batter Vishnu Vinod amassed 363 runs from eight innings to hold on to the fourth spot while Saurashtra opener Harvik Desai accumulated 336 runs from seven innings to settle in the fifth position.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated List of wicket-takers in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. (Image Courtesy: BCCI)

Hyderabad medium-pacer Ravi Teja occupies the pole position in the bowling standings with 19 wickets. Delhi leggie Suyash Sharma scalped 16 wickets to make it to the second rank.

UP star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar occupied the third position with 16 scalps. Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande is at the fourth rank with 16 scalps. Baroda pacer Atit Sheth secured the fifth rank with 15 scalps.